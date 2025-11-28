The Navy showed the destruction of the control point and air defense facilities of the Russian army in Crimea
The Navy showed the destruction of the control point and air defense facilities of the Russian army in Crimea

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly reducing the enemy's combat capability. Units of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with units of the Special Operations Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, conducted a successful operation in Crimea.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Navy, in collaboration with the Special Operations Command, executed a successful operation in Crimea, targeting key military facilities of the Russian army.
  • During the operation, the enemy's command and control point, storage locations for attack UAVs, and air defense facilities including Tor-M2 and Pantsir-S1 systems were destroyed.
  • Weakening the enemy's combat capabilities through successful Navy intervention is crucial in regaining control over occupied territories.

The big “bavovna” in Crimea: what is known

As a result, the following were hit at the Saki airfield:

  • enemy command and control point,

  • storage locations for Orion attack UAVs,

  • several air defense facilities, including the Tor-M2 and Pantsir-S1 air defense systems,

  • installation of the ZU 23-2 on the basis of KamAZ.

Weakening the enemy's combat capabilities is another step towards victory!

