The new checkpoint "Nyzhankovychi — Malkhovychi" has been put into operation on the border of Ukraine with Poland

On December 21, the Nyzhankovychi - Malkhovychi automobile checkpoint opened in the Lviv region. It is designed for cars, buses, and freight transport.

The first vehicle crossed the checkpoint in the morning. Until now, only empty trucks could travel through "Nyzhankovychi — Malkhovychi". Now the checkpoint is fully operational for cars, buses, and trucks up to 3.5 tons.

The press service of Lviv Customs reported that six lanes for passenger cars and one for buses are provided for entry into Ukraine. Four lanes for passenger cars and one for buses are provided for exit from Ukraine.

The maximum capacity of this checkpoint, according to the standards by which it was built, is up to 4 thousand cars in both directions, that is, 2 thousand for exit and 2 thousand for entry. And 100 buses. Today, 90% of Ukrainian passengers cross the border through automobile checkpoints. And only 10% by rail. Therefore, increasing the capacity of each automobile checkpoint is extremely important today, — says Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Serhiy Derkach. Share

The "Nyzhankavychi — Malkhovichi" border crossing provides for joint control by Ukrainian and Polish customs and border guards. The corresponding infrastructure is located on the Polish side.

The construction of the checkpoint was financed by the Polish side. According to the voivode of the Subcarpathian Voivodeship, Ewa Leniart, the cost of the project is PLN 145 million. Construction has been ongoing since 2021.

