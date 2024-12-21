The new checkpoint "Nyzhankovychi — Malkhovychi" has been put into operation on the border of Ukraine with Poland

On December 21, the Nyzhankovychi - Malkhovychi automobile checkpoint opened in the Lviv region. It is designed for cars, buses, and freight transport.
Points of attention
- The new automobile checkpoint 'Nyzhankovychi — Malkhovychi' on the Ukraine-Poland border has started operating in the Lviv region, facilitating the movement of cars, buses, and freight vehicles.
- The checkpoint has a maximum capacity of up to 4,000 cars in both directions and 100 buses, providing a crucial link between Ukraine and Poland.
- Joint control by Ukrainian and Polish customs and border guards is observed at the 'Nyzhankavychi — Malkhovichi' border crossing, showcasing cross-border collaboration.
- The construction of the checkpoint, costing PLN 145 million, has been financed by the Polish side to enhance transportation infrastructure between the two countries.
- The opening of this new checkpoint marks a significant development in easing cross-border travel and trade, benefiting both Ukrainian and Polish citizens and businesses.
A new checkpoint has opened on the border with Poland
The first vehicle crossed the checkpoint in the morning. Until now, only empty trucks could travel through "Nyzhankovychi — Malkhovychi". Now the checkpoint is fully operational for cars, buses, and trucks up to 3.5 tons.
The press service of Lviv Customs reported that six lanes for passenger cars and one for buses are provided for entry into Ukraine. Four lanes for passenger cars and one for buses are provided for exit from Ukraine.
The "Nyzhankavychi — Malkhovichi" border crossing provides for joint control by Ukrainian and Polish customs and border guards. The corresponding infrastructure is located on the Polish side.
The construction of the checkpoint was financed by the Polish side. According to the voivode of the Subcarpathian Voivodeship, Ewa Leniart, the cost of the project is PLN 145 million. Construction has been ongoing since 2021.
Polish farmers threaten to block the border with Ukraine
Farmers from Poland, who are protesting at the Medika checkpoint, have suspended the blockade until December 10, allowing the head of the Polish Ministry of Agriculture to respond to the demands made.
Journalists from the Polish publication TOK FM refer to a statement by the co-organizer of the protest, leader of the "Deceived Village" organization, Roman Kondruw, who noted that the protests have been suspended, but not stopped.
