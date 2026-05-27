The next 6-9 months will be a turning point in the war — Biletsky

According to the commander of the Third Army Corps, Andriy Biletsky, in general, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have 6-9 months to seize the initiative at the front, as well as strengthen their positions at the peace negotiation table.

Biletsky assessed Ukraine's current positions on the battlefield

I believe that the next six to nine months will be a turning point (in the war — ed.). More precisely, I believe that the next six are the most important. Andriy Biletsky Brigadier General, Commander of the Third Army Corps

In his opinion, as of today, the Russian troops have exhausted their forces and resources to such an extent that they are no longer capable of making serious advances.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces should use this period to their advantage.

First of all, it's about building and maintaining momentum over several months.

According to Biletsky, this is what will make it possible to seize the initiative on the battlefield and force Putin to abandon his plans to seize unoccupied Donetsk region.