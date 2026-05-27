The next 6-9 months will be a turning point in the war — Biletsky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The next 6-9 months will be a turning point in the war — Biletsky

Biletsky assessed Ukraine's current positions on the battlefield
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

According to the commander of the Third Army Corps, Andriy Biletsky, in general, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have 6-9 months to seize the initiative at the front, as well as strengthen their positions at the peace negotiation table.

Points of attention

  • Building and maintaining momentum over the coming months is crucial for strengthening Ukraine's position and negotiating from a position of strength.
  • Strategic point capture and discussions from a position of strength are highlighted as key strategies to secure a stable ceasefire.

Biletsky assessed Ukraine's current positions on the battlefield

I believe that the next six to nine months will be a turning point (in the war — ed.). More precisely, I believe that the next six are the most important.

Andriy Biletsky

Andriy Biletsky

Brigadier General, Commander of the Third Army Corps

In his opinion, as of today, the Russian troops have exhausted their forces and resources to such an extent that they are no longer capable of making serious advances.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces should use this period to their advantage.

First of all, it's about building and maintaining momentum over several months.

According to Biletsky, this is what will make it possible to seize the initiative on the battlefield and force Putin to abandon his plans to seize unoccupied Donetsk region.

"We need to identify areas where we can improve our positions, capture some strategic points, and then talk to the Russians from a position of strength, not weakness, about a truly stable ceasefire," the brigadier general explained.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is not capable of launching a major offensive against NATO — Sikorsky
Sikorsky believes that Russia is weakened
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin could invade Europe "in the next 12 months" — insiders
Putin can go all in
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU Defense Minister Demands End to Production of "Couture" Missiles
Kubilius criticizes EU approach to strengthening defense

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?