The next round of trilateral talks could be truly productive — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that the next round of trilateral negotiations will take place in February, and, in his opinion, it is he who can be productive.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy aims for a productive next round of trilateral negotiations to end the war with dignity.
- The leadership format can play a decisive role in the negotiation process, with a focus on resolving humanitarian issues like prisoner exchanges.
Zelenskyy hopes for the next productive round of negotiations
The head of state announced this following the report of the Ukrainian negotiating team.
In his opinion, real opportunities to end the war with dignity remain, and the ability of the world to put pressure on the aggressor can help significantly so that a reliable peace replaces the war.
We hope that in the near future, in February, we will be able to organize another round of negotiations and that this round can be truly productive.
He noted that Ukrainian answers to the most difficult questions on the eve of the next meeting are already ready. According to Zelensky, the priorities for the negotiating team for the next meeting in the trilateral format and with the United States have been determined.
He separately noted the role of European partners. In his opinion, Europe's role in the negotiation process should grow.
