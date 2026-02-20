Zelenskyy named the biggest compromise in negotiations with Russia

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that ending the war on the principle of "standing where we stand" is actually the biggest compromise that Ukraine is ready to agree to within the framework of peace negotiations with Russia.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will not accept Russia's ultimatums

According to the head of state, Ukraine is ready for real compromises, but it will never sacrifice its independence and sovereignty.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again confirmed that Kyiv is determined to continue negotiations with the United States.

However, Ukraine is not going to comply with the Kremlin's whims, which are actually ultimatums, not compromises.

That is why our compromise is that we are talking to the aggressor about compromises. “We stand where we stand” is a big compromise. They have seized almost 20% of our territory. And we are ready to talk about peace now on the basis of the principle of “we stand where we stand”. This is a big compromise. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that during peace negotiations everyone discusses the painful concessions that Ukraine must make in order to end the war.

However, no one demands identical steps from the aggressor — that is unfair.