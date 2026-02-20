Zelenskyy named the biggest compromise in negotiations with Russia

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that ending the war on the principle of "standing where we stand" is actually the biggest compromise that Ukraine is ready to agree to within the framework of peace negotiations with Russia.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy highlights the unfairness of demanding painful concessions only from Ukraine, without identical steps from the aggressor.
- The President emphasizes the need for genuine compromises in peace negotiations, rejecting Russia's ultimatums disguised as compromises.
Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will not accept Russia's ultimatums
According to the head of state, Ukraine is ready for real compromises, but it will never sacrifice its independence and sovereignty.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again confirmed that Kyiv is determined to continue negotiations with the United States.
However, Ukraine is not going to comply with the Kremlin's whims, which are actually ultimatums, not compromises.
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that during peace negotiations everyone discusses the painful concessions that Ukraine must make in order to end the war.
However, no one demands identical steps from the aggressor — that is unfair.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-