The number of casualties from the Russian missile strike in Chuguiv has increased
Ukraine
Publication date

The number of casualties from the Russian missile strike in Chuguiv has increased

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Russian missile strike
On the afternoon of May 23, Russia attacked Chuguev with a missile, killing a woman. The number of injured has now increased.

Points of attention

  • The Russian missile strike in Chuguiv resulted in 4 injuries and 1 woman's death, with the number of casualties now increased.
  • Two more residents sought medical attention after being injured in the Russian attack in Chuguiv, Kharkiv region.
  • Medics are providing highly qualified medical care to the victims of the missile strike in Chuguiv.

4 people injured in Chuguiv as a result of a Russian missile strike

In Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, two more people injured as a result of a missile strike by Russian troops sought medical help - a 67-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov.

Doctors provide highly qualified assistance to the victims.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv OVA

On the afternoon of May 23, Russian invaders fired missiles at Chuhuyevo, Kharkiv Oblast. There were reports of one woman killed and two men injured.

