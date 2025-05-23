The number of casualties from the Russian missile strike in Chuguiv has increased

On the afternoon of May 23, Russia attacked Chuguev with a missile, killing a woman. The number of injured has now increased.
Points of attention
- The Russian missile strike in Chuguiv resulted in 4 injuries and 1 woman's death, with the number of casualties now increased.
- Two more residents sought medical attention after being injured in the Russian attack in Chuguiv, Kharkiv region.
- Medics are providing highly qualified medical care to the victims of the missile strike in Chuguiv.
4 people injured in Chuguiv as a result of a Russian missile strike
In Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, two more people injured as a result of a missile strike by Russian troops sought medical help - a 67-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov.
On the afternoon of May 23, Russian invaders fired missiles at Chuhuyevo, Kharkiv Oblast. There were reports of one woman killed and two men injured.
