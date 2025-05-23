The number of casualties from the Russian missile strike in Chuguiv has increased

On the afternoon of May 23, Russia attacked Chuguev with a missile, killing a woman. The number of injured has now increased.

4 people injured in Chuguiv as a result of a Russian missile strike

In Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, two more people injured as a result of a missile strike by Russian troops sought medical help - a 67-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov.

Doctors provide highly qualified assistance to the victims. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv OVA

