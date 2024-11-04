The Russian Federation carried out an air strike on Kharkiv — 14 people were injured

On the evening of November 4, Russian troops attacked Kharkov with anti-aircraft guns. It is known that 14 people were injured as a result of the shelling.
Russia once again shelled Kharkiv
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported at 10:28 p.m. that explosions are again heard in Kharkiv.
Later, he said that one of the blows came in a dense residential area.
Then the mayor reported on three wounded as a result of the latest shelling of the city. One of the arrivals arrived in the Shevchenkiv district.
Later, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of OVA, announced that the number of victims had increased to four.
At 23:55, Terekhov reported that the number of victims had increased to 11.
Already on the night of November 4, the police of the Kharkiv region reported 14 victims as a result of the airstrike, including four policemen.
What is known about the Russian attack on policemen in Kharkiv
On the evening of November 1, Russia struck a police station in Kharkiv. According to the latest data, a policeman was killed and another 46 people were injured.
According to the law enforcement officers, the Russian invaders hit with two rockets.
As it was established, the enemy used S-400 missiles.
Another victim of Russian terror was police colonel Andriy Matvienko
In addition, it is emphasized that another 30 police officers, a rescuer and nine civilians were injured as a result of an enemy attack.
