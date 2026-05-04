The number of casualties in Meref due to the Russian missile strike has increased rapidly

Unfortunately, a 68-year-old man who was injured in a Russian missile strike on the morning of May 4 died in hospital. Medics did everything possible to save him, but his injuries were too severe. In total, 6 people died and 31 were injured in the city.
Points of attention
- A Russian missile strike in Meref killed a 68-year-old man, killed 6 people, and injured more than 31 people.
- The number of victims and injured in the city is rapidly increasing, according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.
The number of victims of the Russian strike on Merefa has increased
This was reported by Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.
In addition, the number of injured people has increased to 24. Two boys sought medical help: the 16-year-old is being hospitalized, the 17-year-old received the necessary assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.
All relevant services are involved at the scene of the attack, we are recording the damage and supporting the victims.
In particular, doctors provided assistance to a 2-year-old boy. Fortunately, his condition is satisfactory. The child will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.
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