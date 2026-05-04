The number of casualties in Meref due to the Russian missile strike has increased rapidly

Unfortunately, a 68-year-old man who was injured in a Russian missile strike on the morning of May 4 died in hospital. Medics did everything possible to save him, but his injuries were too severe. In total, 6 people died and 31 were injured in the city.

The number of victims of the Russian strike on Merefa has increased

This was reported by Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

In addition, the number of injured people has increased to 24. Two boys sought medical help: the 16-year-old is being hospitalized, the 17-year-old received the necessary assistance and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

All relevant services are involved at the scene of the attack, we are recording the damage and supporting the victims.

The number of injured in Meref has increased to 31 people, Sinegubov said later. Share

In particular, doctors provided assistance to a 2-year-old boy. Fortunately, his condition is satisfactory. The child will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.