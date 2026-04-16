The number of dead and injured due to nighttime Russian shelling has increased in Kyiv and Dnipro

On the night of April 16, Russia launched massive strikes on Kyiv and the Dnipro River. As of 1:30 p.m., 60 people were injured in the capital and 4 were killed in the Dnipro River.

The number of victims due to Russian shelling has increased in Kyiv and Dnipro

A 48-year-old man who was seriously injured in a nighttime Russian attack on the Dnieper River died in hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

Doctors fought to the last. Unfortunately, they could not be saved... Four lives were cut short by an enemy strike on the city. Share

The number of wounded in Kyiv has also increased. According to the head of the Kyiv MVA, Timur Tkachenko, there are currently 60 wounded.