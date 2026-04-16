The number of dead and injured due to nighttime Russian shelling has increased in Kyiv and Dnipro
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Ukraine
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The number of dead and injured due to nighttime Russian shelling has increased in Kyiv and Dnipro

Dnipro
Читати українською

On the night of April 16, Russia launched massive strikes on Kyiv and the Dnipro River. As of 1:30 p.m., 60 people were injured in the capital and 4 were killed in the Dnipro River.

Points of attention

  • Recent Russian shelling in Kyiv and Dnipro has resulted in an increase in casualties, with 60 people injured in the capital and 4 deaths in the Dnipro River.
  • Among the wounded are four children in Kyiv who are receiving medical assistance, highlighting the devastating impact of the attacks on civilians.

The number of victims due to Russian shelling has increased in Kyiv and Dnipro

A 48-year-old man who was seriously injured in a nighttime Russian attack on the Dnieper River died in hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha.

Doctors fought to the last. Unfortunately, they could not be saved... Four lives were cut short by an enemy strike on the city.

The number of wounded in Kyiv has also increased. According to the head of the Kyiv MVA, Timur Tkachenko, there are currently 60 wounded.

60 Kyiv residents were injured, including four children. Currently, 30 people are hospitalized in treatment facilities where they are receiving medical care.

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