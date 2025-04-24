The number of dead and injured in Kiev as a result of the Russian strike has increased

On the night of April 24, Russia attacked Kyiv. So far, 12 people have been killed and over 90 injured.

Russia killed 12 people in Kyiv

Pavlo Petrov, a spokesman for the Kyiv State Emergency Service, said that as of 4:00 p.m., information about nine deaths as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv had been confirmed. Rescuers had retrieved the body of a deceased woman from under the rubble.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, there may be people under the rubble. Share

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that as of 4:45 p.m., the number of deaths had increased to 10 — rescuers had unblocked the body of another person from under the rubble.

As of 5:30 p.m., the death toll in the Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv has increased to 12 people: rescuers have unblocked the bodies of 2 more people from under the rubble.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, there are 90 victims in Kyiv with varying degrees of injuries: from acute stress reactions to multiple injuries and wounds: fractures, cuts, shrapnel wounds, etc.

Search and rescue operation in Kyiv

Among the injured were at least 12 children under the age of 18. The youngest victim is only one and a half years old. All are receiving medical care. Complaints continue to come in.

Operational headquarters for the elimination of consequences have been deployed on the ground.