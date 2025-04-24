The number of dead and injured in Kiev as a result of the Russian strike has increased
Ukraine
The number of dead and injured in Kiev as a result of the Russian strike has increased

State Emergency Service
Kyiv
On the night of April 24, Russia attacked Kyiv. So far, 12 people have been killed and over 90 injured.

  • Russian attack on Kyiv has claimed the lives of 12 people, with over 90 individuals sustaining injuries of varying degrees.
  • At least 12 children under the age of 18 are among the injured, with the youngest victim being only one and a half years old.
  • Rescue forces are actively engaged in search and rescue operations to free potential victims trapped under debris from the Russian strike in Kyiv.

Russia killed 12 people in Kyiv

Pavlo Petrov, a spokesman for the Kyiv State Emergency Service, said that as of 4:00 p.m., information about nine deaths as a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv had been confirmed. Rescuers had retrieved the body of a deceased woman from under the rubble.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing, there may be people under the rubble.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that as of 4:45 p.m., the number of deaths had increased to 10 — rescuers had unblocked the body of another person from under the rubble.

As of 5:30 p.m., the death toll in the Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv has increased to 12 people: rescuers have unblocked the bodies of 2 more people from under the rubble.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, there are 90 victims in Kyiv with varying degrees of injuries: from acute stress reactions to multiple injuries and wounds: fractures, cuts, shrapnel wounds, etc.

Search and rescue operation in Kyiv

Among the injured were at least 12 children under the age of 18. The youngest victim is only one and a half years old. All are receiving medical care. Complaints continue to come in.

Operational headquarters for the elimination of consequences have been deployed on the ground.

There are also (and will probably continue to be) reports of the discovery of debris from downed air targets at various locations.

