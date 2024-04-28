The number of murders increased by 900%. Russia broke a new anti-record
Category
World
Publication date

The number of murders increased by 900%. Russia broke a new anti-record

UK Ministry of Defence
Russian soldiers
Читати українською

British intelligence officers concluded that the number of murders committed by the military in the aggressor country of the Russian Federation increased by 900%.

The war against Ukraine created a new serious problem for the Russian Federation

According to the Mediazone website, in 2023, 116 Russian soldiers were convicted of murder in Russia. This is almost 900% more than last year.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that in 2022 there were 13 such convictions, in 2021 - 11.

Recently, the head of the "Russia Behind Bars" organization, Olga Romanova, officially confirmed that 15,000 pardoned prisoners have returned to Russia from the war zone.

Another Russian opposition publication claims that 190 criminal cases have been opened against ex-convicts, including 20 cases of murder or attempted murder in 2023.

For example, on April 24, 2024, the Kirov court sentenced to 22 years for the murder and rape of an elderly woman an ex-prisoner from the ranks of the "Wagner" Communist Party after his release.

Why did the Russian military start killing civilians so often in their country

According to British intelligence, the high number of murders committed by Russian servicemen and veterans is likely partly due to chronic war-related mental health problems.

These include post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and reduced sensitivity to violence on the battlefield, the British Ministry of Defense emphasizes.

It is quite possible that Russian soldiers are pushed to violence by the fact that former prisoners use alcohol and drugs "due to low morale and boredom."

According to British intelligence officers, this makes it difficult for ex-convicts with a previous propensity for crime and extreme violence to return "to the people".

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
AFU officer states Russian army suffers almost all of its losses in Ukraine's east
Ukrainian military
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians strike Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs, three children injured
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army is storming Ocheretyne with four brigades. The AFU mobilized a reserve
Ocheretyne

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?