The number of people injured in the Russian strike in Kyiv has increased sharply

Russia attacked Kyiv with Iskander cruise missiles and hundreds of drones. As of 1:00 p.m., 124 people were injured and 8 were killed.
Points of attention
- 124 people were injured and 8 were killed in the Russian strike in Kyiv, as Iskander cruise missiles and drones were used in the attack.
- Injured city residents are receiving necessary medical care, while services and volunteers are actively participating in rescue operations to assist the victims.
- A total of 8 people have lost their lives in Kyiv, with 6 deaths reported from a single building destroyed by a Russian missile in the Svyatoshynskyi district.
Over 120 injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attack
This was reported by the head of the Kyiv MBA Timur Tkachenko.
According to updated data, 124 people were injured in the night attack by the Russians. The wounded are receiving necessary assistance. The rescue operation is ongoing.
