The number of people injured in the Russian strike in Kyiv has increased sharply
Kyiv
Source:  online.ua

Russia attacked Kyiv with Iskander cruise missiles and hundreds of drones. As of 1:00 p.m., 124 people were injured and 8 were killed.

Points of attention

  • 124 people were injured and 8 were killed in the Russian strike in Kyiv, as Iskander cruise missiles and drones were used in the attack.
  • Injured city residents are receiving necessary medical care, while services and volunteers are actively participating in rescue operations to assist the victims.
  • A total of 8 people have lost their lives in Kyiv, with 6 deaths reported from a single building destroyed by a Russian missile in the Svyatoshynskyi district.

Over 120 injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attack

A deceased person was pulled from under the rubble of the entrance of a house destroyed by a Russian missile in the Svyatoshynskyi district.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv MBA Timur Tkachenko.

As a result of the attack on this building, six people have already died, and a total of 8 in Kyiv.

According to updated data, 124 people were injured in the night attack by the Russians. The wounded are receiving necessary assistance. The rescue operation is ongoing.

