The number of people injured in the Russian strike in Kyiv has increased sharply

Russia attacked Kyiv with Iskander cruise missiles and hundreds of drones. As of 1:00 p.m., 124 people were injured and 8 were killed.

Over 120 injured in Kyiv as a result of Russian attack

A deceased person was pulled from under the rubble of the entrance of a house destroyed by a Russian missile in the Svyatoshynskyi district. Share

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv MBA Timur Tkachenko.

As a result of the attack on this building, six people have already died, and a total of 8 in Kyiv. Share

According to updated data, 124 people were injured in the night attack by the Russians. The wounded are receiving necessary assistance. The rescue operation is ongoing.