The number of people injured in the Russian strike in Ternopil has increased

The attack by Russian martyrs on Ternopil resulted in the injury of 12 citizens.
Points of attention
- 12 citizens were injured in a Russian strike in Ternopil, with 6 in the emergency room and 1 in the regional hospital.
- At least 11 people were initially reported injured, with the number later increasing to 12.
Russian attack on Ternopil: 12 wounded
At around 5:30 p.m., 11 people were reported injured.
6 people are in the emergency room, 1 is in the regional hospital. The other victims received the necessary medical care and are at home.
Rescuers are extinguishing the fire at the arrival site.
Police later reported that the number of injured had increased to 12 people.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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