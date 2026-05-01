The number of people injured in the Russian strike in Ternopil has increased
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The number of people injured in the Russian strike in Ternopil has increased

Ternopil
Читати українською
Source:  Public

The attack by Russian martyrs on Ternopil resulted in the injury of 12 citizens.

Points of attention

  • 12 citizens were injured in a Russian strike in Ternopil, with 6 in the emergency room and 1 in the regional hospital.
  • At least 11 people were initially reported injured, with the number later increasing to 12.

Russian attack on Ternopil: 12 wounded

At around 5:30 p.m., 11 people were reported injured.

6 people are in the emergency room, 1 is in the regional hospital. The other victims received the necessary medical care and are at home.

Rescuers are extinguishing the fire at the arrival site.

Police later reported that the number of injured had increased to 12 people.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile strike on Ternopil — death toll rises to 35
Ternopil
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively attacks Ternopil with drones
Russia is attacking Ukraine again with drones - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Attack by Russian Shahids on Ternopil — 10 injured, infrastructure damaged
Ternopil

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?