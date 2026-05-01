The number of people injured in the Russian strike in Ternopil has increased

The attack by Russian martyrs on Ternopil resulted in the injury of 12 citizens.

Russian attack on Ternopil: 12 wounded

At around 5:30 p.m., 11 people were reported injured.

6 people are in the emergency room, 1 is in the regional hospital. The other victims received the necessary medical care and are at home.

Rescuers are extinguishing the fire at the arrival site.

Police later reported that the number of injured had increased to 12 people.