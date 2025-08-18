The number of victims of the Russian missile attack in Zaporizhia has increased

The number of victims of the Russian missile strike on Zaporizhia on the morning of August 18 has increased to 23.
Russia killed 3 residents of Zaporizhia
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov.
Unfortunately, three people died. My sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of Russian aggression.
23 people injured in the enemy attack are receiving medical care in Zaporizhia healthcare facilities. Those injured in the Russian strike on the regional center continue to seek medical care.
Russian troops struck Zaporizhia this morning with two Iskander missiles. Earlier, it was reported that 20 people were injured and three were killed.
One of the victims with multiple burns was pulled from the ravine that formed at the site of the Russian strike by police and rescuers, but he died in the hospital.
