The number of victims of the Russian missile strike on Dergachy is rapidly increasing

As of 2:00 p.m., 19 people have been injured in the Russian strike on Dergachy in the Kharkiv region. The body of a second victim has also been found.
Points of attention
- The Russian missile strike on Dergachy in the Kharkiv region resulted in 19 people injured and two fatalities.
- Among the injured, 17 individuals were hospitalized with blast injuries, with three reported to be in serious condition.
Russia killed 2 people in Dergachy
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.
A 68-year-old man also died.
A total of 19 people were injured as a result of enemy rocket fire on Dergachi.
17 people were hospitalized with blast injuries: 15 men and two women.
Three of the injured men are in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition. Medics are providing them with all necessary assistance.
A civilian enterprise was under attack. Warehouses, trucks, and cars were damaged. The State Emergency Service units have already extinguished the fire at the site of the attack.
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