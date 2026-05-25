The number of victims of the Russian missile strike on Dergachy is rapidly increasing

As of 2:00 p.m., 19 people have been injured in the Russian strike on Dergachy in the Kharkiv region. The body of a second victim has also been found.

Russia killed 2 people in Dergachy

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

Unfortunately, the number of victims of the enemy attack on Dergachy has increased. A 25-year-old man was also killed. My sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv OVA

A 68-year-old man also died.

A total of 19 people were injured as a result of enemy rocket fire on Dergachi.

17 people were hospitalized with blast injuries: 15 men and two women.

Three of the injured men are in serious condition, the rest are in moderate condition. Medics are providing them with all necessary assistance.

Two other people were treated at the scene: a 47-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man who suffered from acute stress reactions. Share