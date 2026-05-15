The occupiers are trying to use drones with nets to block the mouth of the Inhulets River near Kherson

Russian troops are trying to block traffic in the area of the mouth of the Ingulets River by flooding drones with stretched nets. The enemy uses such actions to counter Ukrainian crossing groups and unmanned boats.

Russia wants to block the mouth of the Ingulets River near Kherson

This was reported by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

There is information that the enemy decided to sink their UAVs with stretched nets exactly where the mouth of the Inhulets River is. It flows into the Dnieper, just above Kherson, where the settlement of Sadovoe is located. The enemy is trying to use these nets to block traffic along Inhulets and the exit to the Dnieper. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

According to the spokesman, the Russians are using nets similar to those used to protect their ports in the Black Sea. They are trying to install them in Ingulka to complicate the actions of Ukrainian forces on the water and protect against attacks by unmanned boats.