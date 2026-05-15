The occupiers are trying to use drones with nets to block the mouth of the Inhulets River near Kherson

Russian troops are trying to block traffic in the area of the mouth of the Ingulets River by flooding drones with stretched nets. The enemy uses such actions to counter Ukrainian crossing groups and unmanned boats.
Points of attention
- Russian troops are using drones with nets to block traffic at the mouth of the Inhulets River to counter Ukrainian crossing groups and unmanned boats.
- The tactic of flooding drones with stretched nets is aimed at obstructing Ukrainian enforcement groups and unmanned boats in the Kherson region.
Russia wants to block the mouth of the Ingulets River near Kherson
This was reported by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.
According to the spokesman, the Russians are using nets similar to those used to protect their ports in the Black Sea. They are trying to install them in Ingulka to complicate the actions of Ukrainian forces on the water and protect against attacks by unmanned boats.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-