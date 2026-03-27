The occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region almost 50 times with drones and artillery — five wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region almost 50 times with drones and artillery — five wounded

Dnipropetrovsk region
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region almost 50 times during the day with drones and artillery, injuring five people, including a child.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops carried out nearly 50 attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region, using drones and artillery, resulting in injuries to five civilians, including a child.
  • The attacks damaged houses, shops, and cars in different parts of the region, causing significant destruction and casualties.e region and the impact on civilians, infrastructure, and communities in Dnipropetrovsk.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: there are wounded

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Ganzha.

In the Nikopol district, the enemy struck at the district center, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, and Chervonogryhorivska communities.

A hairdresser, a shop, a gas station, cars, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. The injured 58-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition. An 11-year-old girl, a 50-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man will be treated as outpatients.

Private homes were damaged in the Pokrovska community of the Synelnyky district. A 37-year-old man was seriously injured.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians attacked the district center, Hrushivska and Novopilska communities. Infrastructure was damaged.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The occupiers launched a missile strike on the Dnieper River — there are dead and injured
Dnipro
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile strike on the Dnipro — the number of victims has almost tripled
Dnipro
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Dnipro at night — baby among victims
Dnipro

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?