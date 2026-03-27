The occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region almost 50 times with drones and artillery — five wounded

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region almost 50 times during the day with drones and artillery, injuring five people, including a child.
Points of attention
- Russian troops carried out nearly 50 attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region, using drones and artillery, resulting in injuries to five civilians, including a child.
- The attacks damaged houses, shops, and cars in different parts of the region, causing significant destruction and casualties.e region and the impact on civilians, infrastructure, and communities in Dnipropetrovsk.
Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: there are wounded
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Ganzha.
A hairdresser, a shop, a gas station, cars, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. The injured 58-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition. An 11-year-old girl, a 50-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man will be treated as outpatients.
Private homes were damaged in the Pokrovska community of the Synelnyky district. A 37-year-old man was seriously injured.
In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians attacked the district center, Hrushivska and Novopilska communities. Infrastructure was damaged.
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