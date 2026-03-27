The occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region almost 50 times with drones and artillery — five wounded

Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region almost 50 times during the day with drones and artillery, injuring five people, including a child.

Russia attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: there are wounded

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Ganzha.

In the Nikopol district, the enemy struck at the district center, Pokrovska, Marhanetska, and Chervonogryhorivska communities. Share

A hairdresser, a shop, a gas station, cars, apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. The injured 58-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition. An 11-year-old girl, a 50-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man will be treated as outpatients.

Private homes were damaged in the Pokrovska community of the Synelnyky district. A 37-year-old man was seriously injured.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians attacked the district center, Hrushivska and Novopilska communities. Infrastructure was damaged.