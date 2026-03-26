The occupiers directed a suicide bomber at a high-rise building in Dnipro — there are casualties
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Ukraine
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The occupiers directed a suicide bomber at a high-rise building in Dnipro — there are casualties

Dnipro
Читати українською
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

At around 10 a.m. on March 26, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipro with drones. One of the drones struck a high-rise building. As of 11 a.m., 5 people were reported injured.

Points of attention

  • The Russian occupiers targeted a high-rise building in Dnipro, resulting in casualties and injuries.
  • Five people were reported injured in the attack, prompting concerns about the safety of residents.

The enemy attacked the Dnipro: there are wounded

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, a high-rise building was damaged by a strike drone. The consequences are being clarified.

Later, 5 injured were reported.

Five people were injured in a Russian attack on the Dnieper. Apartments on the second and third floors of an apartment building were occupied.

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