The occupiers directed a suicide bomber at a high-rise building in Dnipro — there are casualties

At around 10 a.m. on March 26, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipro with drones. One of the drones struck a high-rise building. As of 11 a.m., 5 people were reported injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian occupiers targeted a high-rise building in Dnipro, resulting in casualties and injuries.
- Five people were reported injured in the attack, prompting concerns about the safety of residents.
The enemy attacked the Dnipro: there are wounded
According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, a high-rise building was damaged by a strike drone. The consequences are being clarified.
Later, 5 injured were reported.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-