The occupiers have intensified assault operations near Rodynske and Hryshyn in the Donetsk region

Russian military personnel have increased pressure in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske and Hryshyne in the Donetsk region.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Military District are holding back the Russian onslaught. They have repelled 75 assaults in the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the East Group of Forces.

Ukrainian units continue active operations in the Pokrovsko-Myrnograd agglomeration area. The enemy has intensified efforts to capture Pokrovsko and Myrnograd, the Russians are increasing pressure, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske and Hryshyne. The situation remains difficult. In the conditions of the expansion of the "kill zone" and the constant activity of enemy drones, logistics are significantly complicated, but are being ensured.

In total, over the course of 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction stopped 39 assault and offensive actions by Russian troops in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachny, Molodetsky, Muravka, Novomykolaivka and towards Novooleksandrivka, Kucherovy Yar, Sergiivka, Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed:

96 unmanned aerial vehicles,

four units of road transport,

three units of special equipment,

five quad bikes,

two artillery systems,

two personnel shelters.

One armored combat vehicle, 11 vehicles, two artillery systems, and 70 enemy personnel shelters were also hit.

The Russian army intensified efforts to capture Pokrovsk and Myrnograd, and the Russians increased pressure from Kotlyny and Rodynskyi.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are countering these enemy intentions. In particular, intensified aerial reconnaissance and additional mining of the probable routes of advance of Russian troops are being carried out.

The defense forces are conducting search and strike operations to prevent further advance of the invaders, and vehicles that enemy assault groups are trying to use are being destroyed.

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the "East" military unit, the losses of the invaders remain the highest - 388 invaders per day.