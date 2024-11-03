The occupiers of the Russian Federation are building new defense structures near the Crimean bridge — satellite photos

The Russian occupiers continue to build defensive structures in the area of the Crimean Bridge, as confirmed by new satellite images. In particular, a new bridge and other buildings appeared there.
Satellite photos of new buildings near the Crimean Bridge have appeared
As reported by the Crimean Wind monitoring group, the photos show that the construction of defensive structures is underway near the Kerch Bridge.
Construction work is also underway in the southeastern part of the bridge near the Taman Peninsula.
Ukraine significantly weakens the military potential of the Russian Federation in Crimea
As British intelligence reminds us, on October 7, 2024, Ukrainian forces struck the marine oil terminal in Feodosia. Earlier, in March of this year, this object was already attacked by drones.
Thus, British intelligence confirms that Ukrainian attacks are gradually undermining Russian military capabilities in Crimea.
