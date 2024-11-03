The occupiers of the Russian Federation are building new defense structures near the Crimean bridge — satellite photos
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The occupiers of the Russian Federation are building new defense structures near the Crimean bridge — satellite photos

The occupiers of the Russian Federation are building new defense structures near the Crimean bridge — satellite photos
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Russian occupiers continue to build defensive structures in the area of the Crimean Bridge, as confirmed by new satellite images. In particular, a new bridge and other buildings appeared there.

Points of attention

  • The Russian occupiers continue to build defensive structures near the Crimean bridge, as confirmed by fresh satellite images.
  • Ukrainian attacks are gradually undermining Russian military capabilities in Crimea, as British intelligence confirms.
  • The new satellite photos show the construction of defensive structures near the Crimean Bridge, including a new bridge and other fortifications.
  • The Russian side is trying to protect the bridge from attacks by naval drones, drones and missiles with the help of new structures.

Satellite photos of new buildings near the Crimean Bridge have appeared

As reported by the Crimean Wind monitoring group, the photos show that the construction of defensive structures is underway near the Kerch Bridge.

Along the northwestern part of the bridge leading to the Crimean peninsula, a new parallel bridge and other fortifications are appearing, analysts noted.

Construction work is also underway in the southeastern part of the bridge near the Taman Peninsula.

The Russian side is trying to protect the bridge from attacks by naval drones, drones and missiles," adds Crimean Wind.

Ukraine significantly weakens the military potential of the Russian Federation in Crimea

As British intelligence reminds us, on October 7, 2024, Ukrainian forces struck the marine oil terminal in Feodosia. Earlier, in March of this year, this object was already attacked by drones.

Thus, British intelligence confirms that Ukrainian attacks are gradually undermining Russian military capabilities in Crimea.

Among the objects that became targets in 2024 were air defense systems, airfields, command centers, naval facilities, logistics and a bridge across the Kerch Strait, the British Ministry of Defense reports.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation is actively preparing for the future attack on the Crimean bridge — what is happening
The Russian Federation is actively preparing for the future attack on the Crimean bridge — what is happening
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine presented a clear demand to the tribunal in The Hague regarding the Crimean bridge
The Crimean bridge should be dismantled
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian occupiers "hid" the Crimean Bridge in a smoke screen. What is happening
the Crimean Bridge

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?