The occupiers of the Russian Federation are building new defense structures near the Crimean bridge — satellite photos

The Russian occupiers continue to build defensive structures in the area of the Crimean Bridge, as confirmed by new satellite images. In particular, a new bridge and other buildings appeared there.

Satellite photos of new buildings near the Crimean Bridge have appeared

As reported by the Crimean Wind monitoring group, the photos show that the construction of defensive structures is underway near the Kerch Bridge.

Along the northwestern part of the bridge leading to the Crimean peninsula, a new parallel bridge and other fortifications are appearing, analysts noted. Share

Construction work is also underway in the southeastern part of the bridge near the Taman Peninsula.

The Russian side is trying to protect the bridge from attacks by naval drones, drones and missiles," adds Crimean Wind. Share

Ukraine significantly weakens the military potential of the Russian Federation in Crimea

As British intelligence reminds us, on October 7, 2024, Ukrainian forces struck the marine oil terminal in Feodosia. Earlier, in March of this year, this object was already attacked by drones.

Thus, British intelligence confirms that Ukrainian attacks are gradually undermining Russian military capabilities in Crimea.