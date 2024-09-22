The occupiers of the Russian Federation shelled a mine in Donetsk region — two women were killed

On September 22, Russian soldiers fired at a mine in the Donetsk region. Two mine workers died.
- The occupiers of the Russian Federation fired at a mine in Donetsk region, as a result, two women were killed, and another victim was taken to the hospital.
- As a result of shelling and hostilities in Ukraine, power outages occurred in several regions, which poses a threat to the energy security of the country.
- According to the statements of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Russia is preparing strikes on nuclear energy facilities, which poses a serious threat to the security of national resources.
- The Ukrainian peace formula includes a clause on ensuring radiation and nuclear safety, so it is necessary to maintain an increased presence of missions at nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine.
- The Government of Ukraine calls on international organizations and states to prevent threats to the country's national energy and nuclear security by implementing specific measures and cooperation.
What is known about the shelling of Donetsk region by the Russian army
As reported by the Ministry of Energy, a fire broke out due to shelling of the mine territory, combustion products did not enter the mine.
At the time of the incident, 371 workers were in the mine, all of them were brought to the surface. the fire was extinguished.
The Ministry of Energy also reported that during the past 24 hours, due to shelling and fighting, power outages occurred in the Donetsk, Poltava and Sumy regions.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an overhead power line was disconnected during an air alert. In the Sumy region, a fire broke out due to the shelling, which caused the blackout of the substation and residential consumers.
In the Poltava region, as a result of a drone attack on a substation, a fire also broke out, which led to the blackout of the substation and consumers.
Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities
As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiga, said, Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities before winter. This is safety-critical equipment.
According to the data of Sybiga, which was provided in particular by the GUR, it is about probable attacks on the open switchgear of NPPs and transmission substations, as they are critical for the safe operation of nuclear energy in Ukraine.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reminded that Russia is the only country that seized a nuclear power plant in Europe, blackmailing the world.
