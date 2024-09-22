The occupiers of the Russian Federation shelled a mine in Donetsk region — two women were killed

What is known about the shelling of Donetsk region by the Russian army

As reported by the Ministry of Energy, a fire broke out due to shelling of the mine territory, combustion products did not enter the mine.

At the time of the incident, 371 workers were in the mine, all of them were brought to the surface. the fire was extinguished.

As a result of the inspection of the buildings, two female employees were found dead, another victim was taken to the hospital, the report says. Share

The Ministry of Energy also reported that during the past 24 hours, due to shelling and fighting, power outages occurred in the Donetsk, Poltava and Sumy regions.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, an overhead power line was disconnected during an air alert. In the Sumy region, a fire broke out due to the shelling, which caused the blackout of the substation and residential consumers.

In the Poltava region, as a result of a drone attack on a substation, a fire also broke out, which led to the blackout of the substation and consumers.

Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities

As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiga, said, Russia is preparing strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities before winter. This is safety-critical equipment.

According to the data of Sybiga, which was provided in particular by the GUR, it is about probable attacks on the open switchgear of NPPs and transmission substations, as they are critical for the safe operation of nuclear energy in Ukraine.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reminded that Russia is the only country that seized a nuclear power plant in Europe, blackmailing the world.