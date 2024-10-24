On the night of October 24, the office of the United Russia party was set on fire in Perm. Two women are suspected of arson and are currently being sought.

According to rosZMI, the fire was reported at 11:41 p.m. (9:41 p.m. Kyiv time). The total area of the fire was 40 square meters.

According to Stanislav Shvetsov, head of the Perm branch of United Russia, two women were caught on video surveillance cameras. Each of them threw a bottle of "Molotov cocktail".

We sent a humanitarian cargo two days ago, information about it was on the federal channel. And if you put two and two together, this is revenge, — said the first deputy secretary of the regional branch of "United Russia".

In occupied Novaya Kakhovka, partisans blew up the headquarters of Putin's party

On February 27, explosions rang out near the entrance to the office of the occupying United Russia party in the temporarily occupied Novaya Kakhovka of the Kherson region. They also sounded not far from the "polling station".

As noted in the Resistance, the partisans sent a "hello" to the occupiers and stopped the fake "election" process in the captured city.