The Pentagon allocated 1.2 billion dollars for the production of AMRAAM missiles. Part will be supplied to Ukraine

The Pentagon has signed a $1.2 billion contract to manufacture AMRAAM missiles. Ukraine will receive part of these missiles.
Points of attention
What is known about the US contract for AMRAAM missiles
As noted, Raytheon was awarded a $1,195,985,081 contract for the AMRAAM advanced medium-range air-to-air missile.
The contract includes the production of 38 AMRAAM missiles, initial and field spares, and other production support equipment.
This contract covers foreign sales for Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, Ukraine and Great Britain.
What is known about AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine
AMRAAM is an American all-weather medium-range air-to-air guided missile designed to engage air targets outside of direct line of sight. Manufactured exclusively by Raytheon.
The missile was developed by Hughes Aircraft since 1981 and adopted by the US Air Force in 1991. In addition to the United States, it is in service with Great Britain, Germany and other NATO member countries and is the main armament of F-16 fighters.
Also, these missiles are used in the American anti-aircraft missile systems NASAMS.
For the first time, the use of AMRAAM missiles by Ukraine was reported in September 2023. This is not the first contract for the production of such missiles. In June 2023, the United States also concluded an agreement in the amount of more than 1.1 billion dollars, part of which was also intended for Ukraine.
