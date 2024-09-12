The Pentagon allocated 1.2 billion dollars for the production of AMRAAM missiles. Part will be supplied to Ukraine

The Pentagon has signed a $1.2 billion contract to manufacture AMRAAM missiles. Ukraine will receive part of these missiles.

What is known about the US contract for AMRAAM missiles

As noted, Raytheon was awarded a $1,195,985,081 contract for the AMRAAM advanced medium-range air-to-air missile.

The contract includes the production of 38 AMRAAM missiles, initial and field spares, and other production support equipment.

The work will be carried out in Tucson and should be completed by December 31, 2028, the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

This contract covers foreign sales for Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, Ukraine and Great Britain.

What is known about AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine

AMRAAM is an American all-weather medium-range air-to-air guided missile designed to engage air targets outside of direct line of sight. Manufactured exclusively by Raytheon.

AMRAAM missile (photo — wikipedia.org)

The missile was developed by Hughes Aircraft since 1981 and adopted by the US Air Force in 1991. In addition to the United States, it is in service with Great Britain, Germany and other NATO member countries and is the main armament of F-16 fighters.

Also, these missiles are used in the American anti-aircraft missile systems NASAMS.