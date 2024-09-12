The Pentagon allocated 1.2 billion dollars for the production of AMRAAM missiles. Part will be supplied to Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

The Pentagon allocated 1.2 billion dollars for the production of AMRAAM missiles. Part will be supplied to Ukraine

US Department of Defense
The Pentagon allocated 1.2 billion dollars for the production of AMRAAM missiles. Part will be supplied to Ukraine
Читати українською

The Pentagon has signed a $1.2 billion contract to manufacture AMRAAM missiles. Ukraine will receive part of these missiles.

Points of attention

  • The Pentagon signed a contract for the production of AMRAAM missiles worth $1.2 billion, part of which is intended for Ukraine.
  • AMRAAM missiles are American medium-range all-weather guided missiles designed to attack air targets.
  • AMRAAM missiles are the main armament of F-16 fighters and are used in the American anti-aircraft missile systems NASAMS.
  • The US AMRAAM contract covers foreign sales to several countries, including Ukraine.
  • In Ukraine, the use of AMRAAM missiles was reported for the first time in September 2023.

What is known about the US contract for AMRAAM missiles

As noted, Raytheon was awarded a $1,195,985,081 contract for the AMRAAM advanced medium-range air-to-air missile.

The contract includes the production of 38 AMRAAM missiles, initial and field spares, and other production support equipment.

The work will be carried out in Tucson and should be completed by December 31, 2028, the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

This contract covers foreign sales for Bahrain, Bulgaria, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Norway, Switzerland, Ukraine and Great Britain.

What is known about AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine

AMRAAM is an American all-weather medium-range air-to-air guided missile designed to engage air targets outside of direct line of sight. Manufactured exclusively by Raytheon.

AMRAAM missile (photo — wikipedia.org)

The missile was developed by Hughes Aircraft since 1981 and adopted by the US Air Force in 1991. In addition to the United States, it is in service with Great Britain, Germany and other NATO member countries and is the main armament of F-16 fighters.

Also, these missiles are used in the American anti-aircraft missile systems NASAMS.

For the first time, the use of AMRAAM missiles by Ukraine was reported in September 2023. This is not the first contract for the production of such missiles. In June 2023, the United States also concluded an agreement in the amount of more than 1.1 billion dollars, part of which was also intended for Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The OP called on partners to allow strikes on Russian warehouses after the transfer of missiles by Iran
The OP called on partners to allow strikes on Russian warehouses after the transfer of missiles by Iran
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Strikes by American weapons deep into Russia. The USA announced a new condition
Anthony Blinken
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US is finalizing a plan to lift restrictions on strikes by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation
The US is finalizing a plan to lift restrictions on strikes by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?