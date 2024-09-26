The Pentagon announced the provision of a $2.4 billion aid package to Ukraine

On September 26, the USA officially announced the allocation of new aid to Ukraine. This time it's a USAI assistance package.
Points of attention
- The Pentagon has announced a $2.4 billion aid package to Ukraine, comprising weapons, ammunition, unmanned aerial systems, and support equipment for Ukrainian production.
- In addition to the $2.4 billion aid, Ukraine is set to receive an extra $5.55 billion in assistance from the USA, signaling a significant reinforcement of support.
- The allocation of $7.9 billion in total military aid to Ukraine by the USA, along with the imposition of new sanctions on Russia, showcases a firm commitment to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities and deter Russian aggression.
- President Joseph Biden's decree to provide the aid demonstrates bipartisan support from both Republicans and Democrats in the US Congress, emphasizing the importance of assisting Ukraine in the face of geopolitical challenges.
- The aid package not only includes weaponry but also focuses on enhancing Ukrainian production capabilities, reinforcing air defense systems, and cybersecurity measures, indicating a comprehensive approach to strengthening Ukraine's defense infrastructure.
Ukraine will receive new aid from the USA
The Pentagon announced an aid package within the framework of USAI (the purchase of arms for Ukraine, not allocation from US stocks) in the amount of 2.4 billion dollars.
What was included in the package of aid to Ukraine from the USA:
ammunition and support for Ukrainian air defense systems;
air-to-ground ammunition;
unmanned aerial systems and components to support the Ukrainian production of drones;
equipment for combating UAVs;
unmanned surface vessels;
secure communication equipment;
equipment and materials to support Ukrainian production of ammunition;
spare parts, maintenance and support, and other support equipment.
At the same time, Biden issued a decree on the allocation of 5.55 billion dollars to help Ukraine from American reserves.
What is known about the new aid to Ukraine from the USA
The USA allocated new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 7.9 billion dollars. The White House also imposed new sanctions against Russia and transferred long-range aerial bombs to JSOW.
The President of Ukraine also thanked the United States for finding a way to allocate the balance of previously approved funds (approximately $5.9 billion) before the end of the fiscal year, so that the presidential powers would remain in force.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-