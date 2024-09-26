The Pentagon announced the provision of a $2.4 billion aid package to Ukraine

On September 26, the USA officially announced the allocation of new aid to Ukraine. This time it's a USAI assistance package.

Ukraine will receive new aid from the USA

The Pentagon announced an aid package within the framework of USAI (the purchase of arms for Ukraine, not allocation from US stocks) in the amount of 2.4 billion dollars.

What was included in the package of aid to Ukraine from the USA:

ammunition and support for Ukrainian air defense systems;

air-to-ground ammunition;

unmanned aerial systems and components to support the Ukrainian production of drones;

equipment for combating UAVs;

unmanned surface vessels;

secure communication equipment;

equipment and materials to support Ukrainian production of ammunition;

spare parts, maintenance and support, and other support equipment.

At the same time, Biden issued a decree on the allocation of 5.55 billion dollars to help Ukraine from American reserves.

What is known about the new aid to Ukraine from the USA

The USA allocated new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 7.9 billion dollars. The White House also imposed new sanctions against Russia and transferred long-range aerial bombs to JSOW.

I am grateful to US President Joseph Biden, the US Congress and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, and the entire American people for today's announcement of significant defense assistance to Ukraine totaling $7.9 billion and the imposition of sanctions against Russia. Share

The President of Ukraine also thanked the United States for finding a way to allocate the balance of previously approved funds (approximately $5.9 billion) before the end of the fiscal year, so that the presidential powers would remain in force.