The State Department announced the unchanged US policy regarding Ukraine's attacks on the Russia
Source:  Ukrinform

The State Department confirmed that after the last meeting between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during which issues of support for Ukraine were discussed, the US policy regarding strikes deep into Russia remains unchanged.

  • The State Department confirmed that the US policy on strikes deep into Russia remains unchanged after a meeting between President Biden and UK Prime Minister Starmer.
  • The US will continue supporting Ukraine with weapons and other forms of aid in the ongoing conflict.
  • No final decision has been made regarding strikes on Russia, with possible discussions at the upcoming UN General Assembly.
  • British Prime Minister Starmer indicated the likelihood of revisiting the issue at the UNGA and emphasized the importance of a strong stance during the meeting with President Biden.
  • The US reaffirmed its commitment to providing Ukraine with weapons, intelligence, and ongoing support, as stated by the spokesman of the US State Department, Matthew Miller.

The USA has not changed its position regarding strikes deep into the Russian Federation

I have no announcements regarding changes to our policy today. We can continue to engage with our Ukrainian partners on how best to support them to make sure they win this war.

This was announced on September 16 in Washington by the spokesman of the US State Department, Matthew Miller.

He added that the United States is ready to continue providing Ukraine with weapons, intelligence and other support.

And this will continue to be our commitment.

Matthew Miller

Matthew Miller

Spokesman of the US State Department

The decision of the United States and Britain regarding strikes against the Russian Federation has not yet been made

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the final decision on the use of Storm Shadow missiles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation has not yet been made.

He said this after meeting with US President Joe Biden.

At the same time, Starmer hinted that further developments in this matter are possible at the meeting of the UN General Assembly this month.

Obviously, we will return to this issue at the UNGA in a few days with a wider range of people.

Regarding the conversation with Biden, Starmer noted that "it was not a meeting about specific potential" but added that "we came to a strong position."

