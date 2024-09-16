The State Department announced the unchanged US policy regarding Ukraine's attacks on the Russia

The State Department confirmed that after the last meeting between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during which issues of support for Ukraine were discussed, the US policy regarding strikes deep into Russia remains unchanged.
The USA has not changed its position regarding strikes deep into the Russian Federation
This was announced on September 16 in Washington by the spokesman of the US State Department, Matthew Miller.
He added that the United States is ready to continue providing Ukraine with weapons, intelligence and other support.
The decision of the United States and Britain regarding strikes against the Russian Federation has not yet been made
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the final decision on the use of Storm Shadow missiles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation has not yet been made.
He said this after meeting with US President Joe Biden.
At the same time, Starmer hinted that further developments in this matter are possible at the meeting of the UN General Assembly this month.
Regarding the conversation with Biden, Starmer noted that "it was not a meeting about specific potential" but added that "we came to a strong position."
