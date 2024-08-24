Officials from the US Department of Defense assume that Ukraine will probably try to expand the territory under its control during the offensive in Kurshchyna, and because of this, it may not be building defense structures in the region.

How the Pentagon assesses the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

Ukraine may try to build defense positions even deeper in Russia by expanding the territory it has seized, the Pentagon's interlocutor suggested. Share

The article emphasizes that Ukraine's delay in building defense structures in the Kursk Region does not mean that Kyiv does not have long-term plans to maintain territories in the region.

Tankers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The senior vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Seth Jones, noted that the lack of protection of controlled territories in Kurshchyna with the help of trenches and mines will make its holding practically impossible.

The war showed us that it is possible to slow down the army with the help of deep defense, - emphasized the analyst. Share

What is known about the recent successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna

According to the analysts of the Deepstate monitoring portal, the Ukrainian military advanced further west from the city of Suja in the Kursk region.

The Ukrainian military was able to advance further east near Suja, in particular near the village of Myrnyi, Kursk Oblast.

As of August 24, the area marked as exempt is 823.43 square kilometers, and the "gray zone" is 416.7 square kilometers.

As of August 23, the Defense Forces controlled 815.54 square kilometers, and the "grey zone" occupied 424.6 square kilometers.

Deepstate analysts also note that the Russian invaders advanced in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region - near the village of Grodivka and the city of Novogrodivka.