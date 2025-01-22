The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the front — what's happening

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In return, the Ukrainian Defense Forces thwart the enemy's insidious plans, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment. In total, 67 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day on January 22.

Current situation on the front on January 22

Operational information as of 16:00 on 01/22/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border settlements, in particular Baranivka, Demyanivka, Pokrovka in Sumy region; Timofeyevka in Kharkiv region, continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations near Lozova, Zagryzove, and Petropavlivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army attacked five times near the settlements of Pershotravneve, Novosergiyevka, Zelenaya Dolyna, Kuzmyne, and in the direction of Serebryansky Forest. One battle remained unfinished.

Defense forces repel two Russian attacks near Chasovy Yar in the Kramatorsk direction. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike with guided bombs on the settlement of Bondarne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the Toretsk area.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 44 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Pershe Travnya, Zvirovo, Pokrovsk, Novosergiivka, Kotlyne, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 41 attacks, three clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the aggressor attacked five times near the settlements of Kostiantynopol and Vremivka. Four clashes have ended, and one is still ongoing.

In the Dnieper direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack.

In the operational zone in Kursk, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three attacks by Russian invaders during the day, and three more are ongoing. The enemy launched about 200 attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army?

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,950 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed: