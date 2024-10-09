The President of Finland announced the formation of NATO 3.0

According to the leader of Finland, Alexander Stubb, the formation of NATO 3.0 is taking place against the background of the current geopolitical situation. First of all, it is about the fact that the North Atlantic Alliance is returning to its original task - deterrence and defense against the threat from the East, primarily from Russia.
Stubb announced this in Brussels during a press conference following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
According to Stubb, there is now a clear awareness of the security challenges in the bloc. It's just that now the Alliance is actively working in both directions — both deterrence and defense.
In addition, it is emphasized that Finland takes an active part in solidarity measures and in the improvement of NATO command structures.
The president also added that, together with the United States and northern allies, the country will be part of the NATO joint command in Norfolk.
The Secretary General of NATO announced a new warning to Ukrainians
As the recently elected NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated, the winter of 2024-2025 may be one of the most difficult for the Ukrainian people, who have been suffering from Russian aggression for more than 10 years.
He also emphasized that right now it is extremely important to do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine receives enough military equipment to support its military efforts.
