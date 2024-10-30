The President of Georgia was summoned for questioning due to allegations of election fraud

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, has been summoned to the prosecutor's office to testify in the case of alleged falsifications during the elections in Georgia.
Alleged election fraud is being investigated in Georgia
As noted, the Prosecutor's Office of Georgia has started an investigation into possible fraud in the parliamentary elections after the appeal of the Central Election Commission dated October 30.
Proceedings have been opened under the article of the Criminal Code of Georgia concerning the suspicion of a crime.
The prosecutor's office also announced that it will conduct all necessary investigative and procedural actions, including questioning other persons who may have information about possible falsifications announced by the president, political parties, and observation missions.
Georgian opposition leaders called on President Salome Zurabishvili not to go to the prosecutor's office for questioning regarding her claims of election fraud.
We will remind, according to the data of the Central Committee of the country, the pro-government party "Georgian Dream", which is also called pro-Russian, received more than 54% of the votes in the elections, ahead of the opposition parties. This allows her to single-handedly form the Georgian government again.
The president of Georgia spoke out against the country's pro-Russian government
The leader of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, announced that she was not going to recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, which she called "Russian". Moreover, the head of state called on people to go out for mass protests.
Salome Zurabishvili drew attention to the fact that this year's elections were held under conditions of total falsification and confiscation of voters' votes.
