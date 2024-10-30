The President of Georgia was summoned for questioning due to allegations of election fraud

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, has been summoned to the prosecutor's office to testify in the case of alleged falsifications during the elections in Georgia.

Alleged election fraud is being investigated in Georgia

As noted, the Prosecutor's Office of Georgia has started an investigation into possible fraud in the parliamentary elections after the appeal of the Central Election Commission dated October 30.

Proceedings have been opened under the article of the Criminal Code of Georgia concerning the suspicion of a crime.

Based on the statement of the CEC and information published in the media, the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, may have evidence of fraud in the 2024 parliamentary elections. In accordance with the law, she was summoned to the investigative body for questioning on October 31, the department said.

The prosecutor's office also announced that it will conduct all necessary investigative and procedural actions, including questioning other persons who may have information about possible falsifications announced by the president, political parties, and observation missions.

Georgian opposition leaders called on President Salome Zurabishvili not to go to the prosecutor's office for questioning regarding her claims of election fraud.

We, the opposition, do not plan to cooperate with the prosecutor's office because we do not trust it. I am sure that the president will also refuse to be questioned, although she does not need my advice, — said Zurab Japaridze, one of the leaders of the opposition, on Wednesday.

We will remind, according to the data of the Central Committee of the country, the pro-government party "Georgian Dream", which is also called pro-Russian, received more than 54% of the votes in the elections, ahead of the opposition parties. This allows her to single-handedly form the Georgian government again.

The president of Georgia spoke out against the country's pro-Russian government

The leader of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, announced that she was not going to recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, which she called "Russian". Moreover, the head of state called on people to go out for mass protests.

Salome Zurabishvili drew attention to the fact that this year's elections were held under conditions of total falsification and confiscation of voters' votes.

All the methods that we have seen in different countries were used. In addition, today's whitewashing counterfeiting technologies were used. This has never happened. We became witnesses and victims of a Russian special operation, a hybrid war, which was waged against our people, against our country, she stressed.