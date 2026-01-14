The Rada appointed Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Energy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Rada appointed Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Energy

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Shmyhal received a new position
On January 14, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on a second attempt, supported the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Ministry of Energy has seen changes in leadership, with Denys Shmyhal succeeding Svitlana Hrynchuk.
  • Shmyhal's plans align with the goal of advancing the energy sector towards a more efficient and modernized state.

Shmyhal received a new position

This decision was supported by 248 deputies during the vote, 2 against, 20 abstained, and 33 did not vote.

Denys Shmyhal outlined the principles of his work as head of the Ministry of Energy in three words: restoration, sustainability, modernization.

According to him, decisions should be made at an accelerated pace, and distributed generation should be a priority.

What is important to understand is that on January 13, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine failed to appoint Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Energy.

Yesterday, only 210 people's deputies voted for this decision.

As previously mentioned, on November 19, 2025, the parliament voted to dismiss Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Until the summer of 2025, the Ministry of Energy was headed by Herman Galushchenko.

Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
