The Rada failed to vote on VAT on parcels worth up to 150 euros

On May 26, the Ukrainian Parliament voted on amendments to bill No. 12360, which was supposed to amend the Customs Code and introduce value-added tax for parcels from abroad worth up to 150 euros - there were not enough votes.

VAT on parcels worth up to 150 euros — lack of votes in the Rada

The fact that the parliament failed an important vote for Ukraine was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his social networks.

What is important to understand is that the aforementioned bill provides for the abolition of the preferential threshold for parcels up to 150 euros.

The document could not be sent for a second reading.

Given the fact that 222 out of the 226 minimum required votes were obtained, the bill was rejected.

1, 10, 15, 18, 27, 29, 31, 34, 133, 136, 140 — all these eleven amendments failed. Bill 12360 (Customs Regulatory Authority) could not even be sent for a second reading. That's it — the government must introduce a new one, — wrote Yaroslav Zheleznyak in his Telegram channel. Share

It is worth noting that the adoption of this bill is part of the International Monetary Fund's "beacon" — without it, Ukraine will not receive the financial assistance promised by the IMF.