The Rada supported the ratification of the subsoil agreement between Ukraine and the United States

On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada supported Bill No. 0309 "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United States of America on the Establishment of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund."

This was announced by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko,

The Parliament ratified the historic Economic Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and the United States. This document is not just a legal construct, it is a new model of our interaction with a key strategic partner. Security should go hand in hand with the economy. This is how the United States sees the basis for cooperation. This is how our Economic Partnership Agreement with America is built — so that there are ALL opportunities for security cooperation. Yulia Svyrydenko First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine

According to Svyrydenko, President Zelenskyy gave absolutely clear objectives for this agreement - absolute equality of the parties and respect for the national interests of Ukraine, joint management with America, investment in Ukraine, and the focus of the agreement on future development.

That is what we have ensured. The agreement has no debt provisions and there is a commitment to invest in Ukraine — a free and sovereign one.

This week we had meetings with committees and factions. I am sincerely grateful for the support, interest, and shared desire to deepen cooperation with our strategic partner.

Svyrydenko clarified the details of the ratified Subsoil Agreement between Ukraine and the United States.

For the first time, the United States is interested in long-term cooperation with Ukraine, ready to openly and large-scale invest in the economy - our mineral resources, industry, and infrastructure. The key principle of governance is 50/50. This is an equal relationship between Ukraine and the United States. The Agreement does not mention debts, only new investments. And it is very important that the investments will take place in Ukraine. The agreement provides opportunities for new defense and other assistance from the US administration and creates the necessary foundation for a long-term relationship. The US considers this agreement part of the security architecture. Their economic interest in Ukraine is, in particular, the protection of Ukraine, our independence and development. In addition, it is an opportunity to put pressure on Russia - because it shows that America is ready to protect its partnership and relevant assets. These are not just my feelings - these are the words of The White House and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant.

The agreement takes into account Ukrainian constitutional principles:

Ownership and control of the subsoil remains with Ukraine. All resources on all our land and in territorial waters belong to Ukraine. National property is also protected.

Investment projects are submitted by Ukraine. This allows us to implement OUR priorities.

The agreement takes into account Ukraine's course towards joining the European Union and related obligations.

"So, the agreement was prepared and concluded in the interests of Ukraine. The agreement ensures a reliable partnership with America. It will ensure economic growth, significant investments and technological modernization for our country," Svyrydenko noted.

By the way, 338 people's deputies of Ukraine voted for the agreement.