Source:  Yaroslav Zheleznyak

On February 11, the Ukrainian parliament supported a bill that would allow Energoatom to purchase Russian reactors from Bulgaria for the Kherson NPP. This could cost hundreds of millions of euros.

  • 269 people's deputies voted for this decision, but the contract amount is still unknown.
  • Bulgaria has authorized the sale of reactors for at least 600 million euros.

The new decision of the people's deputies was announced by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a people's deputy from the Holos party.

According to him, the parliament actually allowed JSC NNEGC Energoatom to buy reactors in Bulgaria for the construction of power units No. 3 and No. 4 at the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

269 people's deputies voted for this decision.

What is important to understand is that the law itself does not specify the amount of the contract. However, according to experts, it could be hundreds of millions of dollars.

It is worth noting that the Bulgarian parliament has authorized negotiations for the sale of equipment for at least 600 million euros.

20 years ago, Rosatom won an international tender for the construction of two VVER-1000 power units for the Belene NPP in Bulgaria, but several years passed, and the project was decided to be frozen.

In 2012, the country completely abandoned the construction of the station, and now plans to sell the reactors to Ukraine.

