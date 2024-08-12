The criminal army of the Russian Federation failed to stop the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region with the help of additional forces.

The Russian army failed a counterattack on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

Journalists of the publication, with reference to the Ukrainian military, who are conducting an offensive in the Kursk region, note that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding the territories taken under control in the Kursk region.

We are advancing deeper, - one of the Ukrainian soldiers named Denys told the journalists of the publication.

The Ukrainian military maintains an advantage, despite the fact that Russia has sent additional forces to stop the offensive of the Armed Forces.

It is noted that a unit of the Ukrainian military was transferred to the Kursk region from the eastern part of the Donetsk region more than a week ago to participate in the offensive.

According to another Ukrainian military officer Konstantin, the successes of the offensive in Kurshchyna really raised the morale of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The ultimate goal of the invasion of Ukraine - to use some of its best and most elite brigades - remains unclear. But the operation showed that Russia's border defenses are still weak a year after the first mini-invasion of Ukraine, and gave Kyiv the much-needed morale boost, the article notes.

Analysts say Ukraine may try to use the offensive on the Kursk arc to improve its position in potential negotiations.

What is known about the transfer of reserves by the Russian army to the Kursk region

According to the journalists of The Economist publication, the command of the criminal army of the Russian Federation is sending forces from the front areas in Ukraine to stop the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region not as quickly as the Ukrainian leadership would like.

The minimum goal is the withdrawal of Russian troops from the main areas of the front - Kharkiv and Donbass. So far... Russia is transferring troops from the Kharkiv direction, but has transferred much less from Donbas so far, - the publication emphasizes.

According to representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, there are no idiots in command of the criminal army of the Russian Federation and the transfer of units from the front line in Ukraine is not going as quickly as we would like.

They know that we cannot stretch logistics for 80-100 km, - the representative of the General Staff explains to journalists.

At the same time, the authors of the material note that the offensive operation in the Kursk region affected the fighting spirit in the offices of Ukrainian government officials and the Ukrainian military on the front lines in the east of Ukraine.