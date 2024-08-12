The criminal army of the Russian Federation failed to stop the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region with the help of additional forces.
The Russian army failed a counterattack on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region
Journalists of the publication, with reference to the Ukrainian military, who are conducting an offensive in the Kursk region, note that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding the territories taken under control in the Kursk region.
The Ukrainian military maintains an advantage, despite the fact that Russia has sent additional forces to stop the offensive of the Armed Forces.
It is noted that a unit of the Ukrainian military was transferred to the Kursk region from the eastern part of the Donetsk region more than a week ago to participate in the offensive.
According to another Ukrainian military officer Konstantin, the successes of the offensive in Kurshchyna really raised the morale of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Analysts say Ukraine may try to use the offensive on the Kursk arc to improve its position in potential negotiations.
What is known about the transfer of reserves by the Russian army to the Kursk region
According to the journalists of The Economist publication, the command of the criminal army of the Russian Federation is sending forces from the front areas in Ukraine to stop the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region not as quickly as the Ukrainian leadership would like.
According to representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, there are no idiots in command of the criminal army of the Russian Federation and the transfer of units from the front line in Ukraine is not going as quickly as we would like.
At the same time, the authors of the material note that the offensive operation in the Kursk region affected the fighting spirit in the offices of Ukrainian government officials and the Ukrainian military on the front lines in the east of Ukraine.
