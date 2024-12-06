The resistance movement in the occupied territories congratulates the AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The resistance movement in the occupied territories congratulates the AFU

The "Yellow Ribbon" movement joined the congratulations on the Armed Forces Day
Читати українською
Source:  Yellow Ribbon

The public resistance movement "Yellow Ribbon" congratulates the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which the whole country celebrates on December 6. Ukrainians in the territories occupied by Russia thank the soldiers for their tireless struggle, and also never tire of repeating that they believe in their victory and are waiting at home.

Points of attention

  • The "Yellow Ribbon" resistance movement expressed support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Activists of the movement published photos of congratulations and advised the soldiers to protect themselves and return home as soon as possible.
  • Ukrainians in the occupied territories, such as Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea, do not lose faith in victory.

The "Yellow Ribbon" movement joined the congratulations on the Armed Forces Day

Activists of "Yellow Ribbon" published photos that show that many Ukrainians, even in the occupied territories, do not lose faith in the total victory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over our common enemy, the aggressor country Russia.

For example, the new photos show that the armed forces are waiting in occupied Donetsk:

Photo: instagram.com

Ukrainians in Yalta, which is located in the occupied Crimea, also welcome Ukrainian heroes.

"Happy holidays, kitties!!! We are waiting in Yalta," they write.

Photo: instagram.com

"Crimea congratulates the Armed Forces Day," other residents of the Ukrainian peninsula join in the greetings.

Photo: instagram.com

Donetsk never loses hope for the return of Ukrainian soldiers home.

Photo: instagram.com

The Luhansk region did not forget to congratulate the Armed Forces on the holiday and called on the defenders to dress warmly and protect themselves.

Photo: instagram.com

It is noteworthy that the greatest number of congratulations for the Armed Forces came from the Russian-occupied Crimea — people there believe in the victory of Ukraine.

Photo: instagram.com

Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian soldiers on Armed Forces Day

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi took part in the celebrations on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They took place near the Motherland-Motherland stele in Kyiv, the press service of the head of state reports on Friday, December 6.

Zelensky thanked everyone who does the possible and the impossible, who protects our freedom.

In our history, there are two dates that stand next to each other and are related — December 5 and December 6. Two dates that have a different taste. Yesterday was the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Budapest Memorandum. Today, we clearly understand that the real, first, most reliable guarantor of our security is the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Thank you for this and let death pass the brave, let everything be 4.5.0. Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Glory to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will win the war. Lavrov's speech was publicly ridiculed in Norway
Lavrov was publicly disgraced again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Avalanche" of weapons and equipment. What the US secretly promised Ukraine
Biden wants to significantly strengthen Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army is rapidly losing an important advantage at the front
Russia is losing its advantage in artillery

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?