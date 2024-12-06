The resistance movement in the occupied territories congratulates the AFU

The public resistance movement "Yellow Ribbon" congratulates the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which the whole country celebrates on December 6. Ukrainians in the territories occupied by Russia thank the soldiers for their tireless struggle, and also never tire of repeating that they believe in their victory and are waiting at home.

The "Yellow Ribbon" movement joined the congratulations on the Armed Forces Day

Activists of "Yellow Ribbon" published photos that show that many Ukrainians, even in the occupied territories, do not lose faith in the total victory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine over our common enemy, the aggressor country Russia.

For example, the new photos show that the armed forces are waiting in occupied Donetsk:

Photo: instagram.com

Ukrainians in Yalta, which is located in the occupied Crimea, also welcome Ukrainian heroes.

"Happy holidays, kitties!!! We are waiting in Yalta," they write. Share

Photo: instagram.com

"Crimea congratulates the Armed Forces Day," other residents of the Ukrainian peninsula join in the greetings. Share

Photo: instagram.com

Donetsk never loses hope for the return of Ukrainian soldiers home.

Photo: instagram.com

The Luhansk region did not forget to congratulate the Armed Forces on the holiday and called on the defenders to dress warmly and protect themselves.

Photo: instagram.com

It is noteworthy that the greatest number of congratulations for the Armed Forces came from the Russian-occupied Crimea — people there believe in the victory of Ukraine.

Photo: instagram.com

Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian soldiers on Armed Forces Day

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi took part in the celebrations on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They took place near the Motherland-Motherland stele in Kyiv, the press service of the head of state reports on Friday, December 6.

Zelensky thanked everyone who does the possible and the impossible, who protects our freedom.