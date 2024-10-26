On October 26, the Russian army attacked Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. As a result of enemy shelling, police officers were injured, one person was killed and one was injured.
The Russian Air Force bombed Kostyantynivka
According to the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, at 3:40 p.m. Russian troops dropped two aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka.
The occupiers attacked the settlement "FAB-250" from the UMPK.
At the same time, facades of high-rise and private buildings, cars, administrative buildings, power lines and gas pipelines were damaged in the city.
Meanwhile, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced that law enforcement officers were wounded as a result of the attack.
Today, an attack was made on Kostyantynivka — Donetsk region. Four police officers were injured.
The Russia bombed Kostyantynivka
On May 6, Russian terrorist forces shelled Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region. As a result of an enemy airstrike, four people were injured.
This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.
The Russians carried out an aerial bombardment of Kostyantynivka, presumably using the "UMPB D-30 SM" planing munition. At the epicenter of the damage was a microdistrict with dense residential buildings.
