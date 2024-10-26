On October 26, the Russian army attacked Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. As a result of enemy shelling, police officers were injured, one person was killed and one was injured.

The Russian Air Force bombed Kostyantynivka

According to the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, at 3:40 p.m. Russian troops dropped two aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka.

The occupiers attacked the settlement "FAB-250" from the UMPK.

A residential building was located in the affected area. As a result of the shelling, a 38-year-old local resident received non-life-threatening injuries. In addition, a man and two women, aged 55, 67 and 73, received mine-explosive injuries and contusions. Share

At the same time, facades of high-rise and private buildings, cars, administrative buildings, power lines and gas pipelines were damaged in the city.

Meanwhile, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced that law enforcement officers were wounded as a result of the attack.

Today, an attack was made on Kostyantynivka — Donetsk region. Four police officers were injured.

The Russia bombed Kostyantynivka

On May 6, Russian terrorist forces shelled Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region. As a result of an enemy airstrike, four people were injured.

At about 2:20 p.m., the Russian Air Force dropped a UMPB D-30 on the city of Kostyantynivka. There are wounded. Share

This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.