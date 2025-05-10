The Russian army again suffered serious losses at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 7 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one drone control point, three artillery systems, and two other important targets of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 10, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/10/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 964,580 (+1,310) people;

tanks — 10,790 (+4) units;

armored combat vehicles — 22,440 (+7) units;

artillery systems — 27,637 (+49) units;

air defense systems — 1,158 (+1) units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 35,482 (+36) units;

automotive equipment and tanker trucks — 47,830 (+106) units;

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes, during May 9, the Russian army carried out 34 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, in particular, dropped 69 guided bombs.