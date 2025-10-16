The Russian army attacked a training unit of the Land Forces of the AFU with missiles — there are losses
The Russian army attacked a training unit of the Land Forces of the AFU with missiles — there are losses

OK "South"
a missile
On the morning of October 16, the Russians launched two ballistic missiles at a training unit of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, causing casualties.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army attacked a training unit of the Ukrainian Army's Ground Forces with missiles, causing casualties among military personnel and civilians.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched an investigation into the incident and are providing necessary medical assistance to the wounded.
  • The incident underscores the escalating drone and missile threat from the Russian Federation, leading to the relocation of Ukrainian military training centers deeper into the country.

Russia attacked a Ukrainian military training center: there are casualties

The "South" operational command reported this on Facebook.

Due to enemy fire, despite the alert, moving to shelter and other safety measures taken, it was not possible to completely avoid losses. The relevant emergency services are working on the scene. The wounded are being promptly provided with all necessary medical assistance. In the near future, the servicemen of the unit will have the opportunity to contact their loved ones.

By decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Military Law Enforcement Service is conducting an official investigation into this fact.

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky stated that due to the growing drone and missile threat from the Russian Federation, the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually being moved deeper into the country, away from the front line.

