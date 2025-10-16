The Russian army attacked a training unit of the Land Forces of the AFU with missiles — there are losses

On the morning of October 16, the Russians launched two ballistic missiles at a training unit of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, causing casualties.
Points of attention
- The Russian army attacked a training unit of the Ukrainian Army's Ground Forces with missiles, causing casualties among military personnel and civilians.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched an investigation into the incident and are providing necessary medical assistance to the wounded.
- The incident underscores the escalating drone and missile threat from the Russian Federation, leading to the relocation of Ukrainian military training centers deeper into the country.
Russia attacked a Ukrainian military training center: there are casualties
The "South" operational command reported this on Facebook.
By decision of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Military Law Enforcement Service is conducting an official investigation into this fact.
Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky stated that due to the growing drone and missile threat from the Russian Federation, the training centers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are gradually being moved deeper into the country, away from the front line.
