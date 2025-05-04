The Russian army attacked Dream Town in Kyiv — photo

On the night of May 4, the Dream Town shopping mall in Obolon came under attack by Russian invaders. The National Police of Ukraine has already shown the consequences of a new enemy attack on the capital.

Russia's strike on Dream Town in Kyiv — first details

The fact of the attack was confirmed by the head of the Obolonska State Administration in the city of Kyiv.

Russian strike drones targeted the Obolonsky district of Kyiv, resulting in damage to the facade of the Dream Berry shopping mall (purple Dream Town — ed.).

As the owner of the shopping center, Garik Korogodsky, told reporters, none of the employees were injured.

Photos released by the National Police of Ukraine show destroyed cars in the parking lot near the shopping center and the damaged facade of the building itself.

The Dream Town press service officially confirmed that the shopping center will continue to operate, but only a few stores will be open.

Today, the stores Silpo, COMFY, JYSK, Foxtrot, and Sport Life are open in Dream Berry. We will announce the resumption of work of other stores and establishments separately, the statement said. Share

As for Dream Yellow, it is operating normally.