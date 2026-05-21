The Russian army attacked Druzhkivka with FABs and drones — 4 killed, 5 wounded

Four civilians were killed and five others were injured in enemy shelling in Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Russia attacked Druzhkivka: 4 dead

On May 21 at 11:00, Russian troops attacked Druzhkivka with three FAB-250s from the UMPK.

Three men, aged 33, 59 and 62, died as a result of the weapons. Share

Four more men received injuries of varying severity. The injured are receiving medical care, one of them is in serious condition, the prosecutor's office stated.

They also added that an hour later, the occupiers used an FPV drone to hit a VAZ-2107 car that was moving along one of the streets of the settlement.