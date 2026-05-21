The Russian army attacked Druzhkivka with FABs and drones — 4 killed, 5 wounded

Four civilians were killed and five others were injured in enemy shelling in Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.
Points of attention
- Russian army's assault on Druzhkivka resulted in 4 civilian deaths and 5 injuries.
- The attack involved the use of FABs and drones, causing varying levels of severity in casualties.
- Details reveal the tragic outcomes of the assault, including fatalities and injuries among the civilian population.
Russia attacked Druzhkivka: 4 dead
On May 21 at 11:00, Russian troops attacked Druzhkivka with three FAB-250s from the UMPK.
Four more men received injuries of varying severity. The injured are receiving medical care, one of them is in serious condition, the prosecutor's office stated.
They also added that an hour later, the occupiers used an FPV drone to hit a VAZ-2107 car that was moving along one of the streets of the settlement.
A 52-year-old city resident suffered fatal injuries, and a 51-year-old man was diagnosed with mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds.
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