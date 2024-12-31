The Russian army attacked Sumy region — 12 high-rise buildings were damaged

On December 31, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the infrastructure of the Shostka community in Sumy region. The attack destroyed several facilities and damaged residential buildings, educational institutions, and social infrastructure.
Points of attention
- Russian troops attacked Sumy region with a missile strike, damaging 12 high-rise buildings and infrastructure of the Shostka community.
- Local residents were urged to stay in shelters due to continued missile strikes by the Russians.
- In addition to residential buildings, educational institutions and other social facilities were also damaged.
- The Ukrainian military has recorded the threat of the use of aviation and ballistic missiles by the Russian Federation.
- The Ukrainian authorities' response to the Russian attack included the work of air defense forces and the implementation of security measures for the local population.
What is known about the Russian attack on Sumy region
As noted, on December 31, the enemy launched a missile strike on the infrastructure of the Shostka community. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.
The head of the Shostka community, Mykola Noga, confirmed the destruction:
individual infrastructure facilities were destroyed,
12 multi-storey residential buildings were damaged,
2 educational institutions and other social facilities were damaged.
At around 9:00 a.m., the Sumy OVA reported that Russians were continuing to launch rocket strikes on the infrastructure of the Shostka community. Residents were urged to remain in shelters.
Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Ukraine on December 31
The military was informed at 07:17 about the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the northeast direction, and announced the threat of the use of aerial weapons.
The heads of the OVA of a number of regions have announced the threat of strikes by Kh-59/69 aircraft-guided missiles.
At 7:58, the alarm spread throughout the territory of Ukraine.
The Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons. Missiles were moving in the direction of Vasylkiv, and a high-speed target was also observed in the Sumy region.
Later, explosions were heard in the Vasylkiv district at around 8:00 a.m. Explosions were also heard in Kyiv.
Kyiv authorities confirmed the work of air defense forces. Residents were urged to stay in shelters and not publish photos or videos of air defense operations and the landing sites of downed targets.
