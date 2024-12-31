The Russian army attacked Sumy region — 12 high-rise buildings were damaged
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army attacked Sumy region — 12 high-rise buildings were damaged

Sumy OVA
The Russian army attacked Sumy region — 12 high-rise buildings were damaged
Читати українською

On December 31, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the infrastructure of the Shostka community in Sumy region. The attack destroyed several facilities and damaged residential buildings, educational institutions, and social infrastructure.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops attacked Sumy region with a missile strike, damaging 12 high-rise buildings and infrastructure of the Shostka community.
  • Local residents were urged to stay in shelters due to continued missile strikes by the Russians.
  • In addition to residential buildings, educational institutions and other social facilities were also damaged.
  • The Ukrainian military has recorded the threat of the use of aviation and ballistic missiles by the Russian Federation.
  • The Ukrainian authorities' response to the Russian attack included the work of air defense forces and the implementation of security measures for the local population.

What is known about the Russian attack on Sumy region

As noted, on December 31, the enemy launched a missile strike on the infrastructure of the Shostka community. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

The head of the Shostka community, Mykola Noga, confirmed the destruction:

  • individual infrastructure facilities were destroyed,

  • 12 multi-storey residential buildings were damaged,

  • 2 educational institutions and other social facilities were damaged.

Emergency and rescue units are working at the scene. Damage and losses are currently being determined, Noga noted.

At around 9:00 a.m., the Sumy OVA reported that Russians were continuing to launch rocket strikes on the infrastructure of the Shostka community. Residents were urged to remain in shelters.

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Ukraine on December 31

The military was informed at 07:17 about the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the northeast direction, and announced the threat of the use of aerial weapons.

The heads of the OVA of a number of regions have announced the threat of strikes by Kh-59/69 aircraft-guided missiles.

At 7:58, the alarm spread throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons. Missiles were moving in the direction of Vasylkiv, and a high-speed target was also observed in the Sumy region.

Later, explosions were heard in the Vasylkiv district at around 8:00 a.m. Explosions were also heard in Kyiv.

Kyiv authorities confirmed the work of air defense forces. Residents were urged to stay in shelters and not publish photos or videos of air defense operations and the landing sites of downed targets.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked Odesa, Kherson and Sumy regions. There are wounded and destruction
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Consequences of the Russian attack in Odessa
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Sumy OVA denied the information about the breakthrough of the border by the Russian army
Sumy OVA
The Sumy OVA denied the information about the breakthrough of the border by the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is attacking Ukraine with ballistic missiles — what is known so far
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia is attacking Ukraine with ballistic missiles — what is known so far

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?