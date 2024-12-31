The Russian army attacked Sumy region — 12 high-rise buildings were damaged

On December 31, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the infrastructure of the Shostka community in Sumy region. The attack destroyed several facilities and damaged residential buildings, educational institutions, and social infrastructure.

What is known about the Russian attack on Sumy region

As noted, on December 31, the enemy launched a missile strike on the infrastructure of the Shostka community. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

The head of the Shostka community, Mykola Noga, confirmed the destruction:

individual infrastructure facilities were destroyed,

12 multi-storey residential buildings were damaged,

2 educational institutions and other social facilities were damaged.

Emergency and rescue units are working at the scene. Damage and losses are currently being determined, Noga noted.

At around 9:00 a.m., the Sumy OVA reported that Russians were continuing to launch rocket strikes on the infrastructure of the Shostka community. Residents were urged to remain in shelters.

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Ukraine on December 31

The military was informed at 07:17 about the activity of enemy tactical aviation in the northeast direction, and announced the threat of the use of aerial weapons.

The heads of the OVA of a number of regions have announced the threat of strikes by Kh-59/69 aircraft-guided missiles.

At 7:58, the alarm spread throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons. Missiles were moving in the direction of Vasylkiv, and a high-speed target was also observed in the Sumy region.

Later, explosions were heard in the Vasylkiv district at around 8:00 a.m. Explosions were also heard in Kyiv.