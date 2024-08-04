The Russian army attacked the railway in the Poltava region — a number of trains are delayed

On August 4, Russian troops attacked the railway infrastructure in the Poltava region. As a result, trains in the Kharkiv direction are delayed.

What is known about Russia's shelling of the railway

As noted, as a result of shelling in the Poltava region, the railway infrastructure was damaged.

A number of trains in the Kharkiv direction were quickly rerouted to continue running, but because of this they are running with significant delays

Tracks, contact network, supports, etc. were also damaged due to shelling.

Restoration work has already been carried out, part of the trains have been run with reserve diesel locomotives, and the power supply has already been almost completely restored. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries, the company added.

Railway operators also collect information about passenger transfers in order to organize further journeys.

Russia attacked Ukraine on August 4

As the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, reported, on August 4, the forces and means of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the electronic warfare units of the Air Force shot down five drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type.

They were shot down in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhia regions.

However, in addition to drones, the enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles.

In particular, the enemy struck with two S-300 anti-aircraft missiles in the Kharkiv region, as well as two Kh-59 guided air missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region — in the Poltava region.