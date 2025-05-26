Russia attacked Ukraine with record number of drones — сonsequences of shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with record number of drones — сonsequences of shelling

Odessa
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the evening of May 25, the Russian army launched strike drones over the territory of Ukraine, and towards morning, missiles appeared in the airspace. The attack caused damage in a number of regions.

Points of attention

  • Russian army conducted missile and drone attacks on Ukraine for the third consecutive night, resulting in damages to residential buildings and vehicles in regions like Odessa, Kyiv, and Kharkiv.
  • Several areas, including Odessa, Khmelnytskyi, and Kyiv, experienced fires, destruction of buildings, and injuries due to enemy drone and missile strikes.
  • The attacks led to destruction of residential buildings, outbuildings, vehicles, and critical infrastructure, with injuries reported in locations like Velikodolynske and damage to private households and enterprises in Khmelnytskyi.

Russia attacked Ukraine from the air again: what is known

As reported this morning by the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, the capital came under Russian shelling for the third night in a row.

That night, the alert lasted for 6 hours. The enemy was hitting Kyiv with attack drones.

The attack caused damage in the Dnipro district. Windows were broken in one of the residential buildings. Falling debris was also recorded on the territory of a garage cooperative and a recreation facility.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Consequences of the Russian attack

Tonight, fires and destruction occurred in private homes in the Odessa region as a result of enemy drone strikes.

In the hit areas in the Odessa district, a residential building with an area of 100 square meters was destroyed and subsequently caught fire; rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

The roofs of residential buildings, an outbuilding, 2 garages, 3 cars, a fence, and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

The head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, later added that a 14-year-old boy was injured in an enemy attack in Velikodolynske. The teenager received stab wounds to his leg. Medics provided assistance on the spot.

The Kyiv region was also under a combined enemy attack by UAVs and cruise missiles this night. Enemy targets were shot down there. No critical infrastructure was hit. However, three private houses and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the enemy attack in the Boryspil district. There were no casualties among the population.

Consequences of the Russian attack in Kharkiv

The Russian occupiers also launched massive UAV strikes this night on the outskirts of Kharkiv. A large-scale fire broke out there.

Khmelnytskyi region after the Russian attack

"For the second night in a row, the enemy is attacking the Khmelnytskyi region. This night, a combined enemy attack is taking place again," wrote the head of the OVA, Serhiy Tyurin.

According to preliminary information, there are no civilian casualties. At the same time, damage was recorded to 18 private households and 4 enterprises.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian night attack — how many drones did Ukrainian air defense shoot down
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian attack on Kyiv — at least 15 people injured
Details of Russia's large-scale attack on Kyiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine — 12 people killed, over 60 injured
Ihor Klymenko
Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine on May 25

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?