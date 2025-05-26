Russia attacked Ukraine with record number of drones — сonsequences of shelling

On the evening of May 25, the Russian army launched strike drones over the territory of Ukraine, and towards morning, missiles appeared in the airspace. The attack caused damage in a number of regions.
Russia attacked Ukraine from the air again: what is known
As reported this morning by the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, the capital came under Russian shelling for the third night in a row.
That night, the alert lasted for 6 hours. The enemy was hitting Kyiv with attack drones.
The attack caused damage in the Dnipro district. Windows were broken in one of the residential buildings. Falling debris was also recorded on the territory of a garage cooperative and a recreation facility.
Fortunately, there were no injuries.
Tonight, fires and destruction occurred in private homes in the Odessa region as a result of enemy drone strikes.
The roofs of residential buildings, an outbuilding, 2 garages, 3 cars, a fence, and a gas pipeline were also damaged.
The head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, later added that a 14-year-old boy was injured in an enemy attack in Velikodolynske. The teenager received stab wounds to his leg. Medics provided assistance on the spot.
The Kyiv region was also under a combined enemy attack by UAVs and cruise missiles this night. Enemy targets were shot down there. No critical infrastructure was hit. However, three private houses and outbuildings were damaged as a result of the enemy attack in the Boryspil district. There were no casualties among the population.
"For the second night in a row, the enemy is attacking the Khmelnytskyi region. This night, a combined enemy attack is taking place again," wrote the head of the OVA, Serhiy Tyurin.
According to preliminary information, there are no civilian casualties. At the same time, damage was recorded to 18 private households and 4 enterprises.
