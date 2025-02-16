Ukrainian soldiers were able to successfully defeat a column of Russian marines who rushed to storm through a minefield under a barrage of Ukrainian drones in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The Russians were disgraced again in Kursk

The 47th separate mechanized brigade "Magura" spoke about the situation in enemy territory.

The Russians again went on the assault in Kursk against the 47th brigade and its adjuncts. In a column of more than a dozen tanks and about a company of enemies, they threw the "elite" Russian 155th Marine Brigade with the flags of "Pabyeda" into the assault. But instead of "Pabyeda", the traditional "Mrakobiesie" came out, — the Ukrainian soldiers said.

Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters say that neither a minefield nor a swarm of Ukrainian drones from the 47th Magura Brigade stopped the Russian soldiers.

It wasn't just the tanks that got tired of our "birds". One of the tankers decided to "rest" near the damaged vehicle — and our FPV of the BBS battalion helped him out.

It is worth noting that 79 combat clashes have already taken place during the current day. The largest number of battles was recorded in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsk directions.