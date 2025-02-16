Ukrainian soldiers were able to successfully defeat a column of Russian marines who rushed to storm through a minefield under a barrage of Ukrainian drones in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The effective defense tactics and coordination among different units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were crucial in repelling the Russian army's assault on Kurshchyna.
- The Ukrainian soldiers' bravery and determination have once again highlighted their strength in defending their territory against invading forces.
The Russians were disgraced again in Kursk
The 47th separate mechanized brigade "Magura" spoke about the situation in enemy territory.
Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters say that neither a minefield nor a swarm of Ukrainian drones from the 47th Magura Brigade stopped the Russian soldiers.
It is worth noting that 79 combat clashes have already taken place during the current day. The largest number of battles was recorded in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlovsk directions.
On February 16, Ukrainian defenders in Kursk repulsed two attacks by the invading forces, and four clashes are currently underway. The enemy launched 320 artillery strikes, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.
