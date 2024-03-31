The Russian army bombarded the Kherson region with S-300 missiles. There are wounded

Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on peaceful villages of the Kherson region. Two local residents were injured.

The Russians fired rockets at the Berislav district of the Kherson region

On March 31, two local residents were wounded in the Berislav district of the Kherson region as a result of a rocket attack.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Facebook.

According to the investigation, on March 31, 2024, at around 3:15 p.m., the armed forces of the Russian Federation struck one of the settlements in the Berislav district. They first attacked with a S-300 type missile. As a result of the explosion, two local residents were injured.

In addition, private houses and power lines were damaged.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russian military attacked Mykhailivka

On March 28, Russian troops opened fire from a mortar when the police tried to evacuate the wounded and the dead from the village of Mykhailivka, Kherson region.

Thus, the occupiers attacked Mykhailivka, Kherson region, with various weapons

They fired from a tank, then dropped ammunition from a drone on a residential building, where a 61-year-old woman died under the rubble as a result of an explosion, and her 59-year-old husband received a concussion and a burn.

When the police tried to evacuate the victim and take away the body of his wife, the enemy opened mortar fire.