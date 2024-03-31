The Russian army bombarded the Kherson region with S-300 missiles. There are wounded

Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on peaceful villages of the Kherson region. Two local residents were injured.
The Russians fired rockets at the Berislav district of the Kherson region
On March 31, two local residents were wounded in the Berislav district of the Kherson region as a result of a rocket attack.
The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Facebook.
In addition, private houses and power lines were damaged.
Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Russian military attacked Mykhailivka
On March 28, Russian troops opened fire from a mortar when the police tried to evacuate the wounded and the dead from the village of Mykhailivka, Kherson region.
Thus, the occupiers attacked Mykhailivka, Kherson region, with various weapons
When the police tried to evacuate the victim and take away the body of his wife, the enemy opened mortar fire.
In the short breaks between the shelling, the police in an armored car managed to take the victim and the body of the deceased out of the shelled settlement.
