According to the State Emergency Service, the criminal army of the Russian Federation damaged civilian and critical infrastructure in 14 regions of Ukraine as a result of a massive missile attack on November 28.

What is known about the consequences of damage due to a massive missile attack by the Russian invaders

According to the State Emergency Service, the Russian invaders attacked Kyiv and the region, as well as the Vinnytsia, Odesa, Volyn, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, and Sumy regions since the night.

As a result of the criminal attack of the terrorist army of the Russian Federation, residential buildings, vehicles, garages, private residential buildings, warehouse buildings, and a high-rise building in Kharkiv were damaged.

In addition, infrastructure facilities in Rivne Lviv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia regions were damaged.

Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

In total, more than 320 rescuers and more than 80 units of emergency services were involved in liquidation of the consequences of shelling across Ukraine.

According to representatives of Naftogaz, Russian war criminals attacked oil and gas infrastructure facilities.

This morning, the enemy once again attacked the facilities of the Naftogaz Group. The attack will not affect the provision of services to Ukrainian consumers and clients of the Group, the company said.

What is known about the updated schedules of blackouts in Ukraine

Today, November 28, updated shutdown schedules are in effect in Kyiv, Kyiv and Odesa regions.

Emergency recovery work began immediately after the air alarm was sounded. During the alarm, emergency shutdowns were introduced, which at the moment continue to operate, while the previously published schedules of hourly shutdowns are not valid. After cancellation of emergency shutdowns, information about the time will be updated, Ukrenergo said in a statement.

"Ukrenergo" reported that until the end of the day, it will apply three rounds of blackouts at the same time out of respect for energy facilities in the midst of a massive missile attack.

New blackout schedules in Kyiv on November 28:

1 group of light will not be available from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.;

2nd group — from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.;

3rd group — 13:00 to 14:00;

4th group — 13:00 to 20:00;

5th group — 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

Group 6 — 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

New blackout schedules in the Kyiv region on November 28

1 group of light will not be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.;

Group 2 — from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

3rd group — from 12:00 to 19:00;

4th group — from 12:00 to 16:00;

5th group — 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.;

Group 6 — 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

New power outage schedules in Odesa region on November 28:

1 group of light will be off from 10:00 to 13:00 and from 18:00 to 20:00;

Group 2 — from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.;

3rd group — from 12:00 to 17:00;

4th group — 13:00 to 18:00;

5th group — 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.;

Group 6 — 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

New blackout schedules in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 28