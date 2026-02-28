The Russian army has intensified assaults in the Hulyaipil direction

The aggressor's attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine continue. In some areas of the front, the occupiers are carrying out assault operations. The defense forces are holding back the enemy, inflicting significant losses on him, and are trying to improve their position. Since the beginning of the day, the number of attacks by the aggressor has already reached 52.
Points of attention
- Russian army intensifies assaults in the Hulyaipil direction, attempting to advance deep into Ukraine's territory.
- Ukrainian defense forces successfully repel aggressor's attacks, inflicting significant losses on enemy forces.
Current situation on the front on February 28
Operational information as of 16:00 02/28/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 59 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovka, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka and towards Zybyne. One clash is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced twice in the direction of Kurylivka and in the area of Borivska Andriivka.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, and Drobysheve.
In the Slavyansk direction, the aggressor attacked once in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out five offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Ivano-Frankivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 13 times to push our soldiers out of the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Novye Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Novooleksandrivka, Hryshynye and Novopidhorodne. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked once in the Ternovo area. Havrylivka and Velykymykhaylivka were subjected to air strikes.
In the Hulyaipil direction, there were 23 attacks in the areas of Hulyaipil, Myrne and towards Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Svyatopetrivka, Varvarivka. The enemy carried out an airstrike on Charivne. Three clashes are ongoing.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-