The situation on the front has escalated — 120 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/26/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one attack on the positions of our defenders. The enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, 54 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including three from multiple launch rocket systems. Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out active operations and had certain successes.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Pishchane, Nesterne, Chuhunivka and in the directions of Zelenye, Okhrimivka. Two clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the Kruglyakivka area and towards Kurylivka, Boguslavka, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the invaders in the area of Novoselivka and towards Chervony Stav, Novoyehorivka, Drobysheve, Stavki, and Lyman. One battle is ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, our defenders repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampol, Zakytne, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out one attack in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area.