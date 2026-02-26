The situation on the front has escalated — 120 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian Army

Since the beginning of the day, 120 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Points of attention
- A total of 120 combat clashes occurred on the front between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army, with active operations and successful defense efforts reported in multiple directions.
- The Ukrainian troops repelled attacks in areas including Yuzhno-Slobozhansky, Lymansky, and Kostyantynivsky, showcasing resilience in the face of enemy aggression.
Current situation on the front on February 26
Operational information as of 16:00 on 02/26/2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out one attack on the positions of our defenders. The enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, 54 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including three from multiple launch rocket systems. Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out active operations and had certain successes.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Pishchane, Nesterne, Chuhunivka and in the directions of Zelenye, Okhrimivka. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the Kruglyakivka area and towards Kurylivka, Boguslavka, and Novoplatonivka.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the invaders in the area of Novoselivka and towards Chervony Stav, Novoyehorivka, Drobysheve, Stavki, and Lyman. One battle is ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, our defenders repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampol, Zakytne, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian occupiers carried out one attack in the Orikhovo-Vasylivka area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 15 offensive actions in the area of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka and towards the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Ivanopillya, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, Novoplatonivka. One attack is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 36 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Muravka, Filiya and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Sergiyevka, Novopidhorodne. Four attacks are currently ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Ternove, Zlagoda and towards Verbovye and Vyshneve. The settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksandrivkahrad, Malomykhaylivka, and Pysanky were hit by airstrikes.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 attacks by the invaders in the Hulyaipil area and towards the settlements of Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Varvarivka, Olenokostyantynivka, Svyatopetrivka, Charivne. Another attack is ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Tersyanka, Zelene, Shevchenkivske, Vozdvizhivka, Dolynka, Kopany.
