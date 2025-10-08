The Russian Army has intensified assaults on the South Slobozhansk direction of the front

Operational information as of 16:00 08.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks, two more clashes are ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out seven strikes, dropping twenty guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 101 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped fifteen enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Zapadny, Dovgeny, towards Kolodyazny, Kutkivka, Odradny, Dvorichansky, and Lyptsy.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two of four enemy attacks in the Kupyansk area and towards Kurylivka. Fighting continues.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out five attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, and Derylove, and one clash is still ongoing.

On the Slavyansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on our troops' positions in the Yampol and Hryhorivka areas five times. The defense forces stopped all enemy attacks.