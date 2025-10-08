The Russian Army has intensified assaults on the South Slobozhansk direction of the front

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The total number of combat engagements is now 107.
Points of attention
- Despite intensified assaults by the Russian army on the South Slobozhansk front, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are effectively holding back the enemy's offensive.
- The total number of combat engagements has reached 107, with Ukrainian troops successfully repelling numerous attacks and shelling in various regions.
- Operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine outlines the ongoing clashes and enemy activities in different directions of the front, highlighting the resilience of Ukrainian defenders.
Current situation on the front on October 8
Operational information as of 16:00 08.10.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks, two more clashes are ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out seven strikes, dropping twenty guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 101 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped fifteen enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Zapadny, Dovgeny, towards Kolodyazny, Kutkivka, Odradny, Dvorichansky, and Lyptsy.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two of four enemy attacks in the Kupyansk area and towards Kurylivka. Fighting continues.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out five attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Shandryholove, and Derylove, and one clash is still ongoing.
On the Slavyansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on our troops' positions in the Yampol and Hryhorivka areas five times. The defense forces stopped all enemy attacks.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy tried seven times to penetrate our defenses near Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, and Poltavka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made twenty-five attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Dachne, Muravka and in the direction of the settlements of Pokrovsk and Filiya. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled twenty-one attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders have stopped eight assault operations by enemy troops, and nine more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Filiya, Sichneve, Komyshuvakha, Vorone, Oleksiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohrygorivka, Poltavka, and Malinivka.
In the Orikhiv direction, five clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day — the occupiers tried to advance in the Stepovoye area and in the direction of Novoandriyevka.
