The Russian army has intensified its assaults on the islands near Kherson

In the Dnieper direction, Russian troops became more active, in particular on the islands of Velikiy Vilkhovy and Belogrudy, trying to transfer new reinforcement groups to continue the attempt to take control of these territories.
Points of attention
- Russian army has intensified assaults on the islands near Kherson, particularly on Velikiy Vilkhovy and Belogrudy islands.
- The enemy troops are landing new reinforcement groups in an attempt to capture the islands, with a main goal to control the southern part of Kherson.
- Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, led by Vladyslav Voloshyn, are actively involved in defending against Russian army's aggressive moves.
Russia is trying to seize the islands near Kherson
This was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.
According to him, the enemy's main goal is to control the islands in the southern part of Kherson.
