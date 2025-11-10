The Russian army has intensified its assaults on the islands near Kherson
The Russian army
Source:  Ukrinform

In the Dnieper direction, Russian troops became more active, in particular on the islands of Velikiy Vilkhovy and Belogrudy, trying to transfer new reinforcement groups to continue the attempt to take control of these territories.

Points of attention

  • Russian army has intensified assaults on the islands near Kherson, particularly on Velikiy Vilkhovy and Belogrudy islands.
  • The enemy troops are landing new reinforcement groups in an attempt to capture the islands, with a main goal to control the southern part of Kherson.
  • Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, led by Vladyslav Voloshyn, are actively involved in defending against Russian army's aggressive moves.

Russia is trying to seize the islands near Kherson

This was stated by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

In the Dnieper direction last week, the enemy became more active in a slightly different direction than the Antoniv Bridges. They attempted a landing on Velyky Vilkhovy Island, and also became more active on Belogrudy Island, where they are trying to transfer new reinforcement groups there in order to continue their attempts to take control of these islands.

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

According to him, the enemy's main goal is to control the islands in the southern part of Kherson.

